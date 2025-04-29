Every spring, Sanrio fans from all over the world unite in an event that celebrates their favorite Sanrio characters and boosts their popularity. From familiar favorites like Hello Kitty to rising characters like Hanamaru Obake, the event caters to both new and old characters.

The Sanrio character ranking reflects both charm and popularity, allowing fans to vote for their favorite among 90 characters. The voting period runs from April 10 to May 25, and the preliminary results for 2025 have already been announced, answering fans’ most pressing question: Will Cinnamoroll take the crown for the fifth year in a row?

Cinnamoroll is a small, chubby dog with blue eyes, rosy pink cheeks, white fur and a plump tail that resembles the perfect cinnamon roll, earning him his sweet name. He made his Sanrio debut in 2001 and has been a fan favorite ever since, due to his peaceful nature and unique appearance. He was consecutively voted the most popular Sanrio character from 2020-2024.

This year, fans launched social media campaigns and started the “Anyone but Cinnamoroll” trend attempting to dethrone and boost the popularity of less recognized characters like Chococat and Hangyodon.

In 2023, the top spots were held by Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin and Kuromi, with a surprise appearance from Bad Badtz-Maru who jumped up from number 12 to 10 in the rankings. In 2024 there was a slight shift, which had Cinnamoroll, Pochacco and Kuromi being in the top three. Kerokerokeroppi also made a noticeable jump in the ranks, rising from twelfth place in 2023 to seventh in 2024.

With the preliminary 2025 results already having been released, there’s a shakeup in the ranks. Pompompurin has jumped from his number four spot in 2024 and has taken the crown, leaving Cinnamoroll trailing behind in second place.

Pompompurin is a laid back gold retriever, with his trademark brown beret. He gained popularity over the years as many relate to his love of simple pleasures and naps. Many speculate that his win is largely due to the anti-Cinnamoroll campaigns on social media. So far, the top spots are held by Pompompurin, Cinnamoroll, and Pochacco with Hanamaru Obake and Yoshikitty making a debut in eighth and tenth place.

Hanamaru Obake, also referred to as Marumaru, is a mysterious white ghost with fluffy ears and pink swirly cheeks, known for appearing without warning to offer positive affirmation for your daily efforts and future goals. Marumaru was created in 2022 and made his debut in the Sanrio character ranking in 2023 no. 90. In 2024, he jumped up to the number 14 spot. This year he landed the no. 8 spot, making him 2025’s biggest glow-up.

Yoshikitty is back in the top 10 for the first time since 2016. Modeled after rock legend Yoshiki Hayashi of X Japan, she is the only Sanrio character based on a real person. She was ranked twenty-sixth in last year’s ranking but she’s back at no. 10, after her U.S. debut at the “Yes, KAWAII IS ART” exhibition in Los Angeles. The US debut of Yoshikitty dolls reignited fans’ interest, proving that kawaii isn’t just about soft pastels — it can also be loud, expressive and edgy.





