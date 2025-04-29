The anticipated beginning of Lana Del Rey’s country era arrived with the release of one of her newest singles, “Henry, come on” on April 11, followed by “Bluebird” on April 18. Long-term fans who have journeyed with Lana through all her of iconic eras will certainly find this new artistic shift to be expected from the southern daughter motifs that Lana often paints in her music.

Through first-hand storytelling, “Henry, come on” tells a story of a potential ex-lover, of whom she had thought to be “the one.” When this love comes to an end, Lana embraces reality and sees no evil in “Henry” or herself. She simply acknowledges this love for what it was — a fragile wisp in time, or something that’s just fated to have flown away. Lana’s poetic narratives never cease to captivate her listeners and enthrall them in the tempestuous world that is love.

When entering a new realm of musical styles, influence and cooperation are key. “Henry, come on” was co-written with Luke Laird, who has a well-known presence in the country music scene and has worked with other iconic artists such as Carrie Underwood.

As Lana Del Rey said via Instagram, “I wanted a Glen Campbell feeling on the top and a little bit of Disney.” This is flawlessly executed as Lana’s smokey, nostalgic and alluring vocals provide a spellbinding feel to the country music space, while mixing her vintage, sultry aesthetics with the typical warm countryside scene. There is no doubt that Laird’s expertise, along with Lana’s lyrical brilliance, creates a perfect fusion to encapsulate Lana’s renowned, old Hollywood style, allowing it to easily transcend into the classic world of country.

Seeing as country is not a typical style for mainstream pop and alternative artists to experiment with, Lana Del Rey’s fans have received this musical and stylistic experimentation surprisingly well. This could be due to Lana’s prevalent motifs of southern beauty and coquettishness, which often go hand in hand with the typical country girl charm. This refreshing change in style couldn’t have been more perfectly executed, while still keeping Lana’s renowned glamour and melancholic themes intact.

Verdict: Through painting the story of a doomed love, “Henry, come on” is an immaculately composed blend of the traditional and beloved country genre. New and long-term fans will relish in Lana’s poetic genius, encapsulating the ardent ache of love’s misfortunes.





