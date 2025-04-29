If you’re low on funds, time and energy, this is the survival meal for you.

Prep Time/Cook time: 30 minutes

Serving Size: 4

Ingredients:

2 cups all-natural chicken broth or vegetable broth

1 eight ounces can of tomato sauce

2 ounces dried alphabet pasta (about 1/2 c.)

1.5 cups frozen mixed vegetables, thawed

7 ¾ ounces (1 can) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese, optional

Instructions:

Add the broth, one and a half cups of water and tomato sauce to a medium saucepan and stir to combine.

Cover and bring to a boil.

Add the pasta, vegetables and chickpeas, and boil gently, uncovered, until the pasta is done, (approximately) six to eight minutes. Stir occasionally.

Serve in bowls and top with parmesan cheese as desired.