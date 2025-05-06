In 2022, when the first season of “Andor” was released, it was praised by both critics and Star Wars fans for its storytelling, character development and acting. Now, three years later, with the release of the first three episodes of season three, it’s safe to say that the long wait was worth it. So far, this season exceeds all expectations and surpasses all of season one.

Previously, Lucasfilm had lost all of the goodwill with the Star Wars fanbase with the disappointment of season three of “The Mandalorian” back in 2023, and last year with “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” which was a subject of controversy and ended with the Star Wars fan base being even more divided than 2017’s release of “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.”

This show won’t please everyone because making everyone happy is impossible, especially in the Star Wars fanbase. Hopefully, this is the first step for Lucasfilm to try to fix the mistakes they have made with the Star Wars franchise over the last 10 years under Disney.

Season two of “Andor” picks up one year after the end of season one. Andor is still working with the Rebel Alliance to try and overthrow the Empire. A majority of the episodes this season are confirmed to have a one-year time jump to have the story end around the time that “Rogue One” starts to have the show connected with the events of that film. Now, while this idea might sound difficult to keep up with, it’s also a way to keep the story interesting. It allows the audience to see how the characters can grow and change with those time jumps.

The thing that makes this show appealing and different compared to other Star Wars projects is that “Andor” focuses on the politics and the world-building of Star Wars. While it’s nice to see a lightsaber fight or even the complex morality struggle between the Jedi and the Sith, it’s an interesting viewing experience to see that side of Star Wars be put to the side to focus more on the serious side.

Diego Luna continues to steal the show as Cassian Andor, a Rebel spy that faces a dilemma of knowing how far he is willing to go to do the right thing. Andor is not the typical, straightforward character, and that’s what makes him such an interesting character and one that the audience can get invested in.

The supporting characters of Luthen Rael and Mon Mothma, played by Stellan Skarsgård and Fiona Shaw, continue to shine and bring a nice balance to the show, as it switches storylines between Andor trying to finish his mission, scenes where Luthen and Mon are on another planet trying to contact Andor, and even scenes of them trying to play an act of being a couple at a wedding.

The new season is a slow build, but this works well for the first three episodes. It keeps the audience invested in what is going to happen next for the upcoming weeks. This slowness highlights the show’s cinematography and production value.

One of the biggest criticisms that Disney+ has been facing over the years is that a majority of the shows look as though they were shot on a green screen, which happens particularly with Star Wars. However, with “Andor,” almost every single shot feels like a work of art. The amazing cinematography is a standout quality that elevates the show. Every location that is present on this show feels authentic and visually stunning, which is something that has been missing in the Star Wars franchise for quite some time.

Verdict: “Andor” is not just a good Star Wars show, it’s a great show. The first three episodes will keep the audience invested and make them want more. Not to mention it has strong performances, writing and cinematography. This is a show that can’t be missed.