Reggae recommendations for a perfect summer day

Although summer has yet to settle in, Riverside is getting hotter as the days get closer and closer to June. Many walk around this campus wishing they were walking around the beach instead, and there is no better genre to listen to while doing so than reggae. Fantasize the perfect beach day with these reggae songs while counting down the days until summer!

AT SUNRISE: “Wanting More” by Irie Souls

There’s nothing like reggae to start the morning! This track is perfect for getting into the summer mood. The romantic lyrics encapsulate the feeling of waking up next to a loved one with the warmth from the summer sunrise hitting bare skin through a gap in the curtains. The chill instrumental is great for easing into the feeling of being awake.

ON A COASTAL DRIVE: “Cool Down” by Kolohe Kai

After waking up and grabbing a bite to eat for breakfast, there is no better number to listen to in order to get hyped for the beach than this one. This song is quite literally about going to the beach and makes every listener want to go, too. It’s perfect to listen to with the windows down, driving down the coast as the smell of salt from the ocean permeates the nose. The chorus is so incredibly catchy that there is no doubt everyone in the car will be jamming along. It’s not too loud that it kills the chill vibe that was set in the morning, but just fun enough to get excited for the beach.

AT THE BEACH: “Mystery” by J Boog & “Gotta Know Your Name” by Rebel Souljahz

If one is planning on bringing a speaker to the beach and bothering everyone else with their loud music, they should at least play bangers. If more than just their friend group is going to hear it, they have an obligation to play good music for everyone around them. So avoid being an embarrassment with these fan-favorites. These two tracks are some of the best to come out of this genre and make it to mainstream music.

Not only are these two numbers very catchy, but also they have their own individual moments that set them apart from the average mainstream reggae track. Specifically, the last pre-chorus of “Gotta Know Your Name” is beautifully sung. The gravelly vocals of one of the lead singers of the group followed by the smooth, dulcet belt of another lead singer mix well. Whether they’re to be the background music for playing spikeball, reading or tanning, these two songs ought to make it on everyone’s beach playlist.

AT GOLDEN HOUR: “Love Me” by Fia

After a long day at the beach, one needs a number that’s equally exciting but a bit slower than the previous two songs. This song is perfect to listen to while taking “The Pic” with the sunset in the background shining on sunkissed skin. It’s also a romantic track for swaying in the sand with a loved one. Not only is the chorus catchy, but the second verse will surely stay stuck in the listener’s heads. As listeners begin to pack their stuff away into their cars, this number will distract them from feeling too sad about having to leave the beach behind. Rather, it will make them feel grateful for the day that they spent and look forward to the next time they can sink their feet in the sand and feel the sun hit their backs once again.

WINDING DOWN: “The Only One” by 77 Jefferson

Although readers may not be able to listen to this song on a perfect island night, this is also a great track for a perfect Southern California summer beach night instead. This is a chill song to end the day with, setting the mood for the drive home with the moon high in the sky and shining down on the palm trees swaying in the sea breeze. Like the previous number, this is quite a romantic one to listen to while holding the hand of “The Only One.”





