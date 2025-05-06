Xiker’s ‘HOUSE OF TRICKY: SPUR’ is an underrated K-pop EP with enjoyable ‘boy group’ music

Xikers is a K-pop boy group consisting of ten members. Debuting under KQ Entertainment in 2023, they have garnered a reasonably large-scale fanbase, especially for a group under one of the smaller K-pop entertainment companies out there: KQ Entertainment, which rose from humble origins and gained success through their current most successful group, Ateez.



Xikers have been developing their sound and identity, though their discography remains somewhat underrated and sometimes underpromoted. “HOUSE OF TRICKY: SPUR” seems to suffer from this, as the extended play is a pleasant listen with solid production on its own, but hasn’t found a lot of K-pop listeners.

The album opens with “You Hide We Seek,” a song with a distinct “K-pop boy group” sound with layered instrumentals, shouted lines and rap verses. Xikers executes this well, though the instrumental seems a bit monotonous for the interesting rap flows the members deliver.

The track provides a great buildup for their title track, “Breathe.” This track is loud and unapologetic, from the line delivery to hard-hitting choreography in Xiker’s performances. There is a certain unvarying sound to the track’s instrumental, but it works with the rap and choreography of the song, letting other aspects of the track shine more.

“HIGHWAY” was a pleasant rock-inspired track that was surprising to hear on an album that initially seemed very electronic dance music (EDM) and trap-based. The vocals are brash and hard-hitting, with a stylistic use of autotune that the song could probably be better without. Despite that, the little details in this track, like shouted ad-libs and distorted guitar, make this track the most interesting part of the album.

“Roller Coaster” has a tone that’s hard to place, though it may be purposeful with the song’s themes of unpredictability. The track seems like it could benefit from more variability in the instrumental.

“HOUSE OF TRICKY: SPUR” ends on a mellow note with “Rock Your Body,” a pleasant track with some of the better vocals on the album, as there’s less emphasis on raps and catchy hooks. The track is still upbeat enough not to feel out of place with other tracks, and still lets the rappers’ strengths shine.

This album was well received by fans who listened, though some didn’t like “Breathe”’s repetitive chorus. Most fans enjoyed “You Hide We Seek,” which did have a more interesting delivery than “Breathe.”

The album has a well-executed take on the “boy group” sound typical of K-pop. However, it may not appeal to mainstream audiences, with noisy instrumentals and unconventional production choices. Still, this EP deserves a listen for those wanting to see hard-hitting performances and a good take on the typical K-pop boy group style.

Verdict: Xikers continue to perform great songs and complement their tracks with amazing stage presence, though they can be even more experimental with future releases.