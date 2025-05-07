Aries (March 21 – April 19): Nine of Swords

Don’t let worries consume you. Step back and realize your fears aren’t as big as they seem. Calm your mind and give yourself a break when needed.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Ace of Wands

If you’re looking for a sign, this is it! It is time to take action. If something has been on your mind or piqued your interest, now is the time to dig in.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Reversed – Ten of Swords

Let go of what has been holding you back and focus on going forward. It’s time to move on from past setbacks and work for something better.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Page of Pentacles

No need for a grand plan — take small steps, stay curious and learn as you go. Consistency brings big results.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): The Hermit

Step into your situation with the confidence of a force of nature because you are one. Remember that confidence is 90 percent of the battle, with the rest just looking like you have a plan.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Lovers

It’s about choosing the road that feels most like you. If you are stuck making a decision, especially in relationships or anything that feels like a lifetime commitment, go with your gut.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): The Emperor

Take the wheel and steer your life where you want it to go. Set some boundaries, and remember that your choices are little seeds that grow into big, awesome plants.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Page of Swords

Approach your situation with the curiosity of a detective. Don’t just go along with it; ask questions, look for the truth behind what’s being said and pay attention to anything that feels strange.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Magician

Stop second-guessing. Trust your vision and take action. Don’t wait for the perfect moment. Move forward with confidence and figure it out as you go.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): King of Swords

It’s time to stop endlessly researching new spiritual practices and actually try one out! It’s meditation, journaling or even just trusting your gut on a tough decision.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): The Tower

The universe will shake up your life with a big surprise. It’s messy, but sometimes destruction is necessary to clear the old and make room for something better.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Queen of Wands

Focus on keeping an enthusiastic attitude this week. Your positive leadership skills should not be overlooked.