This authentic French chocolate mousse is the perfect dessert for any event. It’s great to eat alone, with friends or even to serve at a party.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Wait time: 4+ hours (I personally like to wait overnight)

Serving Size: 4

Ingredients:

100 grams of dark chocolate (or chocolate of your choice)

3 eggs

30 grams of sugar

Instructions:

Begin by separating the egg yolks and egg whites over two separate bowls, placing the egg yolks in a larger bowl. Set aside the egg yolk bowl.

Using an electric mixer, or the sheer strength of your arm and a whisk, whip the egg whites until stiff peaks form. A tip to make this process easier and faster, especially if you are doing this by hand, is to add a few teaspoons of your 30 grams of sugar into the egg whites when they are still liquid and full of bubbles.

While you are doing this, melt your chocolate, either over a water bath (bain-marie) or in a microwave.

After you are done beating your egg whites into stiff peaks, set them to the side and pour your remaining sugar in the egg yolk bowl, mixing them together immediately until the mixture turns paler. Do not let the sugar sit in the yolks without mixing them together.

Take your melted chocolate and pour it into the egg yolk mixture, mixing them together.

Add a small spoonful of egg whites into the chocolate mixture and mix. This step is to soften the chocolate to make the next step easier.

Next, take half of the egg whites and add them to the chocolate and egg yolk mixture and fold them in very carefully until all of the chocolate and egg whites are fully mixed together.

Do the same with the second half of egg whites until fully incorporated.

Cover and put in the fridge for at least four hours, preferably overnight. Serve and enjoy!