If there’s one thing that all college students can agree on, it’s that we all dread seeing the words “group project” on our syllabus. It’s always the standard team of the freeloader who has no idea what’s going on, the model citizen who does the majority of the work and that one guy who suddenly realizes he has a family emergency. I know it’s tough working with unfamiliar people, and chances are that there’s always going to be that one bad egg. But even so, it’s totally possible to have successful group projects. Here are a few strategies on how!

Get to know each other

Obviously, not every team is going to be like the Avengers. Everyone’s going to have different work ethics and mindsets. If your professor doesn’t allow you to choose your group members, you just have to work with what you got. With that being said, it’s crucial that you and your team start off on the right foot, and the easiest way to get started is by getting to know each other. Some icebreakers will help, and who knows, you might see some hope with your group and potentially make new friends. It’s a lot better being at ease with your team rather than working in awkward silence for the duration of your project.

After you guys get more comfortable with each other, set clear goals and expectations. This is a group project, so teamwork is absolutely essential for success. Try to learn about each other’s strengths and weaknesses. If you know you have terrible time management skills, the last thing anybody wants is for you to be the one to submit the work, so make sure you’re in charge of tasks that you’re confident in. By the time you define roles to the appropriate person and delegate responsibilities fairly, I promise you that there’s going to be a bright future for your group project. Divide and conquer!

Keep in contact

Establishing effective ways of communication is extremely important, so exchange your phone numbers or social media accounts, or just any way to get in contact with each other. I recommend making a group chat on a platform that everyone can have easy access to, and make sure to turn on your notifications. You can also use project management apps such as Clickup or utilize Google Docs to stay organized. You don’t want to miss an important deadline, so figure out what works best for everyone.

Meeting your group members in person would also benefit the team a lot. It’s easier to discuss ideas and ask questions when everyone is present, but if schedules don’t align, try to meet online instead of using apps like Zoom or Discord.

Be respectful

This goes without saying, but treat your group members with respect. Even if you guys find it hard to get along, don’t let it get in the way of achieving a good grade, especially if you have personal beef. Try to put it aside and work together as best as you can. Also, remember to keep up boundaries. Be fair and lenient, but keep in mind that you are not responsible for everything and everyone.

Things happen, so try to be flexible and understanding when necessary, but don’t ever let yourself be taken advantage of. If a group member continues to slack off, report them to your professor. What I like to do if I have a freeloader on my team is to take off their name on the slides. It’s petty, I know, but I’m a firm believer in never letting moochers off the hook. Always hold each other accountable!

Optional: Appoint a team leader

I learned from previous group projects that having a team leader helps a lot with the process. If you guys plan on having a team leader, make sure it’s someone who is calm and has exceptional time management skills and motivation. Should conflicts arise, your team leader can help resolve things, but make sure you’re not dumping all of the responsibilities on them!

Group projects can be rough. Working with people you don’t know will always be a challenge, but I honestly think group projects are kind of important. Working as a team teaches us collaboration, better communication skills and more often than not, patience, which are all important skills to possess. As long as you remember you are all working towards a common goal, you’ll for sure get that perfect grade.