Aries (March 21 – April 19): “Vicious” – Sabrina Carpenter

You have a fierce and unstoppable energy. Just like the song, you find the best in the worst even when there is a big commotion.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): “Princess Diana” – Ice Spice

You have the cool and laid-back confidence of the people’s princess. Know your worth just like her and own your space unapologetically.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): “deja vu” – Olivia Rodrigo

Sometimes nostalgia comes back to haunt you, but stay in harmony within yourself and connect with the present.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): “Zombie” – The Cranberries

Silence in the face of conflict is a natural or acceptable response, but I urge you to re-evaluate your understanding or assumptions about what’s happening.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): “Made You Look” – Meghan Trainor

When you find something that lights you up, makes you feel alive or challenges you in a positive way, don’t let it fade.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): “Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

If you have a terrible habit, don’t bite your tongue. Even if you don’t know what’s ahead, walk with confidence. Not knowing just means you’re still becoming.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

Don’t allow loneliness to hold you back when sadness causes you to withdraw. Make contact and begin the healing process.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): “Creepin’” – Metro Boomin

Not knowing can provide momentary serenity, but true growth comes from confronting reality, no matter how difficult.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): “First Class” – Jack Harlow

The world might be coming for you, but they can’t alpha you. Keep doing what you’re doing while they continue to dream.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): “The Hills” – The Weeknd

The hills may have eyes, silently watching. People will judge, but only you know the full truth of your journey, and that’s all that matters.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): “Ocean Eyes” – Billie Eilish

Those ocean eyes may make you fall, but try not to faceplant. Keep it cool and consider packing a life jacket.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): “Honda Civic ‘98” — Chase Shakur

We all have our stresses, even the people around us. But instead of getting caught up in it, just keep moving forward. Don’t worry about changing the topic, just keep going, even if you’re not sure of the next step.