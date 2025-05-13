Overalls on deck and green thumbs in hand, the countryside is in town! And who better to take the horses reins than Farmer Boys themselves! Looking to celebrate their new Farmstand Fresh & Affordable Menu, Farmer Boys, in collaboration with Feeding America Riverside, alleviates the anticipation of its fans by hosting a “Farmstand” style pop-up party at its Moreno Valley location.

Honoring its Inland Empire origins, the event on April 5 marked a day in Farmer Boys history in which families from around the county experienced a taste of great food and community.

Greeted by a makeshift farmstand filled with crates of fresh produce and hay bales, guests were transformed from suburbanites into country folk! Working with a team of around 15 to 20 people, Noah Chillingworth, Farmer Boys Chief Marketing Officer, looked to reinforce the connection between the company and its communities by engaging with guests through high spirit events and delicious food.

Recalling the event, Chillingworth shares, “They were able to experience just a lot of fun events in terms of prizes, photo booths, face painting and balloons for the kids. Just a lot of great opportunities for giveaways.” Amongst the giveaway prizes were a half-dozen eggs on their Wheel of Freshness, while other activities included games for a chance to win merchandise and gift cards!

With over 700 people in attendance, Farmer Boys and Feeding America Riverside made a lasting impression on the meaning of food insecurity within the community. On behalf of the attendees, 282 pounds of canned food were donated, equal to that of 235 meals. Farmer Boys introduction of their new menu and Feeding America’s food drive reinforces that affordable, good and quality food always be available to those struggling with food insecurity; their collaborative efforts come to challenge a community wide hardship often overlooked by big food corporations.

Chillingworth recalls the efforts both Farmer Boys and Feeding America share to battle hunger in the county, “What Feeding America does in terms of providing food, providing resources, and helping people be fed is such important work. As a restaurant, there couldn’t be more of a perfect fit for us, since that’s what we do, is feed people… And what we want to do is support them and their cause.”

The overwhelming success of the event called for a tour around the western states. Moving around its home state of California, the Farmstand Pop-Up Party and its efforts to introduce affordable meals for everyone will continue through Nevada and Arizona!