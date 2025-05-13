If you’re looking for a tight-knit community and want to help those in need, then you’re in luck, because the Tzu Ching club here at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) is perfect for that. Tzu Ching, established in 2014, is the collegiate chapter of a larger parent organization, known as the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, and is a humanitarian organization dedicated to making the world a better place through acts of service and love.

I’ve had the privilege of interviewing the Tzu Ching president Melinda Wu, who explained that the name Tzu Ching directly translates to “compassionate youth” in Mandarin and that the organization is wholly committed to its four great missions: charity, medical, education and humanistic culture.

On UCR’s campus, the Tzu Ching chapter strives to provide support for not only the Inland Empire community but also to anyone else in need. Although Tzu Ching is based on Buddhist beliefs, the club is made up of students from diverse backgrounds, and anyone is free and encouraged to join. “We welcome people from all backgrounds and religions — we believe selflessness and a desire to serve their community can come from anyone,” shares Melinda.

By now, you might be interested in joining the club but wondering on how to get involved. Look no further, because Tzu Ching regularly hosts volunteering opportunities that you can participate in! The club takes part in various service events such as food distributions in San Bernardino, where they donate canned goods and fresh produce to families in need.

To fulfil their mission of providing medical care, Tzu Ching also volunteers once per quarter in medical outreaches where they offer medical, dental, optometry and pharmacy services to patients, free of charge with no need for insurance. If you’re a student who wants to pursue a career in the medical field, this is a win-win situation for you: you get to work with both patients and healthcare professionals, and also do something meaningful for the community!

One of their more recent events was with the Inland Tzu Chi Youth Association Chapter, an organization for middle and high school students in the Inland Empire. Together, they did a trail cleanup at Mount Rubidoux, and Melinda reflects “[we] enjoyed connecting with the Tzu Shao students and learning about the unique volunteer activities they participate in within their own chapter.” She hopes that the students will continue their Tzu Chi journey beyond grade school.

UCR Tzu Ching is special in many ways. Their humble dedication to serving others with compassion is beyond compare, and besides its four great missions, the club also focuses on fostering a healthy and friendly community. Here, you get to meet like-minded individuals who all have a desire to help people in need. If you’re curious about Tzu Ching, you can follow their Instagram page @ucrtzuching to stay updated about volunteering opportunities and meetings!