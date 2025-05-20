Due to their lack of agenda items, the Associated Students of the University of California, Riverside (ASUCR) held their seventh senate meeting of spring quarter over Zoom. As the Finance Committee and the Legislative Review committee were not meeting, there were no meeting minutes or legislative items to review for the Senate meeting.The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Executive Vice President (EVP) Naia Pizarro informed the Senate that they would not be approving last week’s meeting minutes. Instead, meeting minutes for ASUCR senate meetings four through seven will be approved at the upcoming ASUCR meeting during week eight.

The Senate did not vote on anything during this meeting, and following attendance, they moved straight into public comment.

Executive Fellow for campus international affairs, Lily Llous, was the first to speak. She plans to host a hygiene kit distribution in collaboration with Basic Needs and Green Campus Action Plan (GCAP). “This event allows students to take what they need from a wide selection of free toiletries, personal grooming items and menstrual products,” shared Llous.

The hygiene kit distribution will occur from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. near the UCR Basic Needs table during Wednesday’s tabling at the Bell Tower.

First-year executive fellow Jacob Fernandez also spoke during public comment, sharing information about his recent event at the Bears Den. On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in collaboration with Highlander Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the executive fellows held a CPR workshop.

“We gave out pizza and lemonade and had a pretty good turnout. It’s unfortunate that the Scotty Fair was also today, so not a lot of people were at our event … But all in all, I think our event went pretty well, and we completed our Bears Den project,” explained Fernandez.

Next, the Senate moved into roundtable announcements. First to speak was School of Education (SOE) Senator Ree Hirmiz, who encouraged everyone to come to her upcoming R’Course workshop on Friday, May 15, 2025. SOE Senator Hirmiz discussed that she is collaborating with College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS) Senator Alice Parra Rios, and they plan to “provide cupcakes, a charcuterie tray and some CapriSun.”

CHASS Senator Mia Rose Tuifua spoke next, describing the Pacific Island Student Association culture show, which took place on Friday, May 15, 2025, at the Barn.

School of Public Policy (SPP) Senator Sofia Jimenez shared that on Thursday, May 22, 2025, she will host a Paint and Protest event in the Associated Students Conference Room from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“I’m just doing an event providing graffiti markers and having people practice on them with different supplies. And if you guys like graffiti or art, I feel they should come … We’re gonna be learning about artivism and how to use graffiti markers and how to tag up places,” explained SPP Senator Jimenez.

Last to speak during roundtable announcements was CHASS Senator Anahita Hooshyari Far, who shared information about the CHASS town hall on Monday, May 19, 2025. “We will have boba and Bundt cakes, and Dean Williams will be there,” described CHASS Senator Hooshyari Far.

ASUCR’s seventh meeting of spring quarter was adjourned at 7:14 pm.

College of Natural and Agricultural Sciences (CNAS) Senator Vinisha Lalli and CHASS Senators Ryan Jun-Min Choi, Justin Ibay, Keaton Bunker and Karen Vo were absent.

CNAS Senator Mitchell Wei was excused.