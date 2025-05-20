On April 23, 2025, the University of California, Riverside (UCR), held a coffee tasting event in Highlander Union Building 302 open to UCR Dining Services’ employees and students. This event marked the beginning of the selection process of applicants for the new UCR Dining Services coffee vendor. The event will allow for selection of one from eight vendors to supply coffee products, drink recipes and equipment for various locations across campus.

Starbucks was the provider of coffee, drink recipes, cups and more for four years, until the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year, when UCR Dining Services requested that the contract be fulfilled with Seattle’s Best products for the final year of the five-year agreement. Since the five-year contract is set to expire by the end of the summer, UCR Dining Services opened the application for any local or national coffee provider who fit the requirements to apply for the contract.

Each business held a presentation, where each had a chance to explain the benefits their company could provide to the campus. Sustainability was a major talking point, as it was part of the criteria laid out by UCR Dining Services. After the presentations, everyone in attendance, from UCR Dining Services’ directors and supervisors to any students who decided to join, were allowed to taste test a variety of sample drinks offered by the vendors. Everything from hot black coffee and cold brew to artisan drinks such as Starbucks’ UCR sourced honey and citrus infused iced coffee. Klatch Coffee also presented specialty drinks such as a whipped honey and citrus espresso and ube matcha latte offerings.

Outside of Starbucks and Seattle’s Best being offered again by a Nestle representative, the list includes other well known names such as Klatch Coffee, Peet’s, Peerless, Caribou, Thanksgiving Coffee and the growing co-op Pachamama. Following the tasting event, the decision process will continue, taking into account the votes from the event alongside many other pieces of criteria.

The criteria include, community connections and campus fit, delivery and equipment capabilities, pricing, menu variety and training. Each vendor is required to provide information on each of these areas, which is weighted and scored by evaluators within UCR Dining Services. Therefore, the highest scoring vendor, according to campus priorities laid out for the vendors in advance, will win the contract.

This process will be concluded on May 30, with the announcement to be made after the contract is finalized and signed by both parties in the weeks following. The new vendor should be integrated on campus by the beginning of the next fall quarter, available to students and staff at Bytes, Emerbee’s, Ivans, all Scotty’s locations, the Barn and the new North District coffee counter opening in the summer.