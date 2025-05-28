It feels bittersweet to reflect on the four years that will shortly come to an end at the University of California, Riverside (UCR). I entered my first year at a time in which everyone was adapting following the initial COVID-19 pandemic. I was the only student from my high school, St. Mary’s Academy, to attend the University of California, Riverside (UCR), my dream school then and now.

I initially chose the pre-business route for financial stability, but quickly found that my interests lay in my love of literature. Before starting out as a contributing writer at The Highlander, I was still trying to accept this shift in my studies. I wanted to find a space that fostered my creativity and writing skills, and I eventually found that by building up the courage to walk into the office after passing by multiple times without going in. I joined my first writers meeting near the end of spring quarter in my sophomore year, and it became the start of an incredible journey into discovering my writing outside of academia.

At the time that I joined, Radar Editor Brenda Jovel welcomed me into a space where my contributions were always uplifted. And I’m so thankful for her. I got a behind-the-scenes peek into the time and effort that every student there put into keeping The Highlander operating, and that reinvigorated my motivation to keep learning about AP style writing, reading more articles and challenging myself to write from a variety of pitches.

I hesitated before applying for a staff position, but the supportive environment at The Highlander encouraged me to push back against my own insecurities as a writer and do it anyway. From being Assistant Features Editor to Radar Editor in the span of two years, I have amplified my confidence in writing. I even got the opportunity to support other writers in their own journalistic endeavors.

I have gone from attending the California College Media Association (CCMA) as a team, to being entrusted to write coverage for large-scale events such as Associated Student Program Board’s (ASPB) Block Party and UCR Drag Club’s annual Dragalicious Drag Show. Every week brought on different challenges, but each one was a rewarding experience in equal measure.

Thank you, Senna Omar and Mata Elangovan for trusting my vision for our Radar section, and encouraging my other writing quests! To Brenda Jovel, Brendan Vo and Kimberley Bejec who set the bar high, thank you for inspiring me in my contributions to Radar. And to Bobbi Mandour, although we teamed up later, thank you for collaborating on overseeing the work of our section.And to Bobbi Mandour, although we teamed up later, thank you for collaborating on overseeing the work of our section.

It wouldn’t have been possible without the contributions of our writers, whom I thank for trusting me to guide you. The Highlander has grown immensely from the time I joined up until now, and I’m proud of all our collective efforts that make up the heart of journalism on our campus.

Finally, to God and the most supportive parents — gracias por darme el mundo.