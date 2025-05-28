It feels surreal to be writing this senior farewell. For four years, I have watched my older coworkers and friends graduate. Now that it’s my turn, it feels all too soon and yet right on time. I started at The Highlander in my freshman year when we were barely a month into classes. I needed a job after a rather unpleasant experience working retail, but little did I know the journey I would go on once I was hired.

I started at The Highlander as an advertising representative and front desk assistant. Then after two years, when my predecessor was graduating, I was asked if I would like to be the Business Manager. Even though I am not a business major, or particularly passionate about business I am so glad I said yes. The Highlander Newspaper truly became my favorite place to be on campus. As a commuting student it can be hard to make friends and find a place where you can relax and enjoy college life in between classes, but that is what The Highlander was for me.

The Highlander is where I went from being a new, shy employee, to a leader on the staff and where I have met people who are truly my friends. I will always hold our summer retreats, holiday parties, banquets, trips to Disneyland and, of course, our trip to New York this year in my heart. I must give a special shoutout to my wonderful Assistant Business Manager, Lizbeth Martos. We instantly became partners and I am glad to say friends.

I will never forget when The Highlander was on our annual summer retreat where we went over our positions. The list of responsibilities Lizbeth and I had was huge, and afterwards we looked at each other nervously wondering how we were going to pull it off. If only those girls could see us now, and how far we have come. Another shoutout to my wonderful team of business ladies, I am thankful to you all!

Life has changed so much over the past four years at the University of California, Riverside (UCR). I have done things I never thought I would get the opportunity to do, like interning in the House of Representatives and living in D.C., leading a women’s magazine on campus and generally growing as a person through the trials and tribulations of college life.

I have made and lost friends, traveled, completed a research project, sang in the choir and yet, as I approach graduation, it feels like things are just starting to get good. UCR and The Highlander specifically have become a second home for me and saying goodbye is all too bittersweet, but I know that the comfort I feel here is a sign that it is time to move on.

Leaving UCR and places like The Highlander that have come to mean so much to me is a huge time of transition, something notoriously difficult for me. Every major transition I have experienced in life has come with lots of anxiety and doubt, but now as an adult, I am aware of this and find that this transition is a time of immense excitement. When I entered college I thought I knew exactly what would happen; I had a plan. Well, that plan didn’t happen; something better did, and that is what I hope to remember as I close this chapter. With faith and gratitude, I say congratulations to my fellow graduates and I’ll be seeing you to all my friends!