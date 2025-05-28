At the beginning of 2022, I picked up my nearly done pilot gel pen, and my nearly empty notebook and started to write about my plans for the new year. I picked a few questions from a Pinterest post on new year journal prompts and wrote down, “What would your dream life look like in one year?”

I remember how it took me a while to write down an answer, but I wrote with certainty and confidence that “I want to be a part of the newspaper club.” If I were to go back in time to speak with that version of myself, I would tell her that “newspaper club” became her second home.

Ironically, my first time walking into the office wasn’t for an interview but for a question on whether the new issue had been released. I had a conversation with the front desk receptionist about how print is better than digital media — it still is. Since my freshman year, I enjoyed walking to the nearest kiosk on campus and would get excited to read the newest issue of The Highlander. As I flip through the pages, it is then that I stumbled upon an advertisement for The Highlander that read, “We Are Hiring!”

My first role here at The Highlander was as the Distribution Manager. I had a blast driving the golf cart while distributing the newspaper around campus. I enjoyed seeing other students get excited about the latest issues, as it felt like I was seeing my past self.

Then, I was thrilled to be promoted to be the next Assistant Business Manager. Although I mostly dealt with the newspaper’s finances and managed the advertising representatives, I had my fair share of fun. One experience I will never forget was when my co-workers, Emily and Mata, signed me up for our eating pie contest. I remember it as clear as day when we were all together, staff and students, getting excited to participate in this competition. I did not expect someone to win the competition in literal seconds!

One of my goals was to write an article for The Highlander. I’ve always wanted to write about finance because it’s something that many are figuring out. I wanted to be the big sister to our University of California, Riverside (UCR) community and offer as much guidance as I could. Just recently, I just helped my co-worker open a credit card account. It’s moments like these where being a part of the community that reminds me of why I joined The Highlander

I have no clue what’s waiting for me after graduation. But as my time here comes to an end, I can’t help but think about all the little things I’ll miss. I will miss driving the golf cart around campus. I will miss having newspaper ink smudged on my fingers. I will miss those early morning walks to the office. I will miss seeing Kelley working on the chalkboard for the front of the office. I will miss hearing crazy stories inside the office. I will miss Cynthia walking in with fresh newspapers. I will miss the silly doodles on our whiteboard. I will miss sleeping on those tiny square armchairs. I will miss working with Emily and laughing through our deadlines. I will miss our #stupid-quotes channel on Slack. I will miss eating the Dum-Dums at the front desk. I will miss my friendships with my coworkers. And most of all, I will miss my home.