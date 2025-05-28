I found out about the newspaper after I wrote an opinion piece on culture and colorism in Bridgerton. I was just completing a class assignment; I had not thought about publishing any of my work until I was encouraged to publish by one of my close friends.

That’s when I happened across the application for senior staff and took the shot. And I could not be more grateful to have been chosen for the news team!

As a pre-law student, I was heavily involved in the School of Public Policy and the pre-law professional fraternity, Phi Alpha Delta, the latter of which I ran and was elected to be president. I’ve improved professionally from these positions and am grateful for those opportunities. With these in my pocket, I hadn’t seen journalism as something that would be beneficial in my journey to law school, but it really has been.

Being an editor has taught me the art of writing and design and fostered my love for learning. College gets dense with reading,work and endless deadlines. However, writing for the paper has been such a wonderful experience and break from other academics. It has given me the chance to learn about new topics to write on, read other students’ work and learn more about their passions.

The novelty of the paper never faded for me and I truly appreciate everything that I’ve gained thus far. Now, I will be continuing my academic career at Indiana University Maurer School of Law this upcoming fall, and I’ll be sure to keep everything I’ve learned and the passion for learning that I realized while at the paper!