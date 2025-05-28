I started writing for The Highlander in my junior year at the University of California, Riverside (UCR). I had written creative pieces in the past, most of which were deeply personal. Letting others read something so vulnerable made me want to protect my craft from criticism. I had always avoided chances of publication, choosing to engage with this craft I love in private.

I had been interested in the paper for two years before I decided to join. Every Monday, after my 9 a.m. class, I’d pass by the “Writers’ Meeting at 5:15 p.m.” sign while buying myself a sweet treat from Scotty’s for finding the courage to wake up so early. I tampered down my piqued curiosity about the school newspaper and always ignored the sign.

I don’t know what it was about that one day in fall quarter — maybe it was the breeze or the way the new mousse in my curly hair routine worked a little too well and I just felt a bit too sure of myself — but I walked into The Highlander office. I haven’t looked back since.

I can’t pretend I didn’t join the Opinions section out of convenience. I knew the previous Opinions Editor, Ysabel Naskone, from working at UCR Housing Services. Seeing a familiar face in a sea of daunting ones felt safer. I was actively trying not to find reasons to back out of this opportunity.

At the time, the idea of publishing my writing felt unimaginable, if not undeserving. And yet, it happened. My first article was about tipping culture. It was born out of irritation with Arcade Coffee’s tip prompt, an extremely nosy cashier and an iced honey cinnamon latte that was more ice than coffee.

Despite the publication of my work and the praise I received from friends and family, I found little satisfaction with my writing. I treated it like another task on my to-do list. This mindset, however, didn’t quench my need for perfection in all of my articles and desire to contribute to student journalism. So I applied for Assistant Opinions Editor.

I was shocked to get the position. In my head, I didn’t deserve it — classic impostor syndrome. I figured this feeling was just a part of me that I would carry into every interaction and every piece I wrote. I was positive that I was underqualified for the demands of the position, especially when it came to editing.

Once I understood the process and worked out a system, I found myself enjoying editing more than writing. Following the tiny details, rereading drafts and eventually understanding the writer’s voice felt rewarding. Editing gave me the chance to get out of my own head and admire the craft in others’ writing. The complex interplay of words and the rush of reading a sentence so uniquely tied to an author’s voice reminded me why I found joy in writing.

Being a part of The Highlander during the 2024–2025 school year helped me understand myself better, not just as a writer or editor, but as a person. I’ve grown into someone who sees more than just the impostor in the mirror.

I’m thankful for the staff who welcomed me, believed in me and supported the Opinions section. This has been one of the most meaningful parts of my college experience, and I will always cherish it.