Over the last four years, I’ve been extremely grateful for my time at the University of California, Riverside (UCR). At first, I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my college years, what kind of person I wanted to present myself to be, or who I would meet. Coming to campus and living away from home was overwhelming at first, but exciting because I felt a new sense of freedom.

During my first year, I met many amazing people, some of whom impacted me in ways they’ll likely never realize. Feeling grateful and optimistic about what was ahead, I began exploring campus organizations in hopes of making a meaningful contribution to the UCR community.

At first, I felt intimidated. Everyone seemed to have established their groups, and I worried I was intruding. For a while, I even felt like the only person not involved in student life, which left me feeling somewhat isolated. But things changed when I was welcomed into End Overdose (EO) and Girl Gains, where I joined the marketing teams.

Eventually, I took on leadership roles as Marketing Director for both. These organizations introduced me to new communities and experiences I would never have otherwise. These roles also helped me realize my passion for design, especially through my project of designing a unique tote bag with both EO and the Women’s Resource Center.

Though stepping into these spaces was uncomfortable at first, they ultimately helped me grow personally and professionally. They showed me how meaningful even small contributions can shape someone’s college experience.

As I entered my third year, I still felt something was missing, but I couldn’t pinpoint it. Hoping to gain more direction in my career, I began exploring professional organizations, but none truly resonated with me. It felt discouraging, especially seeing others seemingly find their path so easily. While visiting friends at other universities, I noticed “women in business” organizations, which sparked my curiosity. When I looked into UCR’s offerings, I discovered that the only such program was for graduate students; nothing for undergraduates. That realization both inspired and intimidated me.

Despite my fears and self-doubt, I wondered, “What if this isn’t good enough?” or “What if it fails?” I took the leap and founded She Means Business, a student organization created by and for women pursuing business and related fields. Surprisingly, the club quickly gained momentum, growing to over 50 active members within its first two quarters and earning recognition alongside other established professional organizations and the UCR School of Business. Hearing so many students express to me that they felt the same way I did was incredibly reassuring—it confirmed that this kind of space had been missing at UCR and that others were looking for it, too.

Around the same time, I noticed a design position opening at The Highlander, UCR’s student newspaper. I had wanted to join since my first year, but had previously held back due to intimidation and uncertainty. By then, I had learned something important from my earlier fears: sometimes, you just have to try and see what happens. Joining The Highlander introduced me to an amazing group of people and helped deepen my connection to campus—both professionally and personally.

Through all my experiences at UCR, the good and the bad, I am deeply grateful for everything I’ve learned and experienced. The people I’ve met along the way have touched my life in ways they may never fully realize, offering me a level of love, support and appreciation that I will always carry with me. I can never truly repay the impact they’ve had on me. Thank you, UCR, for everything — you’ve shaped me into the person I am today, and I’m proud to have been a Highlander.