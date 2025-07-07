The California Classic takes place from July 5 to July 8 and serves as an appetizer to the main Summer League event which is held in Las Vegas. In addition to the California Classic, there is also the Salt Lake City League which occurs from July 5 to July 8.

The Warriors defeated the Lakers, 89-84, on Day 1 of the event Saturday.

Notable players from the Lakers roster that competed in Day 1 of the event include Dalton Knecht and Trey Jemison III. Bronny James was in attendance wearing Juice WRLD merchandise but didn’t play.

Knecht played 78 games for the Lakers last regular season but only appeared in two of the five playoff games in their first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now entering his sophomore campaign, he hopes to have a more consistent role in the regular rotation and be a player head coach JJ Redick can have more trust in to play in high stakes games. Knecht finished with 10 points on Saturday.

Jemison bounced back and forth between the Los Angeles Lakers and South Bay Lakers during the 2024-2025 season. He averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the LA Lakers last season with 22 appearances.

The Lakers standout player on Day 1 was DJ Steward, who finished with 20 points and 6 assists. Steward is currently on a Summer League contract with the Lakers, and spent the last 4 seasons in the G League. Steward grew up in Chicago and commented on how playing high school basketball there shaped his professional journey: “Playing in Chicago is one of the toughest places to play in growing up, this summer I was playing in [pickup] runs whenever I could and one-on-ones. I know it’ll prepare me for the Summer League.”

“Everyone here is trying to get their next contract, whether it’s overseas or two-way or standard so the physicality [in the Summer League] is gonna be crazy,” commented Steward.

Adou Thiero, the Lakers lone draft pick in 2025, will miss the Summer League due to a knee injury.

2024-2025 All-Big West First Team selection and University of California, Davis alumni, TY Johnson, signed a Summer League contract with the Lakers but didn’t play Saturday.

The Lakers and Warriors have some similarities with their current roster construction. Both have aging star-caliber players that can impact winning at a high level in LeBron James and Stephen Curry. There’s an urgency to win now for both teams given that Curry is entering his late thirties and LeBron is already 40, but they’ll have to factor in building for the future as well. The Lakers are hoping to build around Luka Doncic for the next decade-plus, while the Warriors have a solid young core that includes Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Author’s Note: This article was written on the night of July 5, 2025, before Day 2 of the California Classic.