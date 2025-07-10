The California Classic at Chase Center concluded on Tuesday July 8, with Miami defeating Golden State, 93-79, and the Lakers defeating San Antonio, 89-88, after a 14 point comeback.

During the doubleheader on Tuesday, there were no fans in attendance and only the media was present along with family and friends of players and coaches. The NBA on NBC broadcast team did a broadcast rehearsal on-site, and notable commentators in attendance included Noah Eagle and Michael Grady.

Bronny James played his second game of the summer, and finished with two points in 15 minutes.

Dalton Knecht saved his best game for the final day of the event, as he tallied 25 points on 9/18 shooting and 4/8 from deep. “I finally found my rhythm,” Knecht shared. “Took a couple games … when I see one fall, my teammates kept finding me and I kept shooting.”

Darius Bazley had a great game coming off the bench for Los Angeles, scoring a game high 27 points on 8/10 shooting, including the game winning putback dunk with 13 seconds to play. Bazley played in the Chinese Basketball Association last year, and is looking to earn an NBA roster spot. Bazley plays with great length and verticality, and has a crafty bag when he attacks the paint. He can become an NBA caliber player if he shines in Las Vegas.

The Heat, Warriors, Spurs, Lakers and rest of the NBA will shift their attention to the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, where players will have more opportunities to prove they’re worthy of an NBA roster spot. NBA 2K26 Summer League is July 10 to July 20 and the NBA regular season begins on Oct. 21, 2025.