On Sunday July 13, the Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Connecticut Sun at home, 92-88. Going into this matchup both teams had a losing record. The Sparks’ start to the season was rocky with two key players injured and losses mounting.

Cameron Brink, who suffered an ACL tear at the beginning of the 2024 season, is expected to return by the end of July. Guard Rae Burrell also suffered a leg injury and was out for two months. These injuries prevented the team from competing at full strength. Not having a full roster definitely affected the Sparks, as they currently sit 11th (third to last) in standings.

With the All-Star break approaching, Coach Lynn Roberts wants to press the pedal to the metal. During the pre-game press conference, Roberts discussed maintaining team focus before the All-Star break. Roberts says the goal is to get the franchise “back to where it belongs” and to achieve that, the team can’t afford to take a break while it tries to prove and establish itself in the league.

Roberts said she wanted her players to have the mindset to “empty the tank for 48 hours, 72 hours, and then enjoy the break.” The Sparks definitely shared that sentiment as they beat the Suns powered by Rickea Jackson’s impressive statline of 19 points, six rebounds and four assists. The game remained close for the entirety of the four quarters but the Sparks stayed composed to come out with the win.

In the post-game press conference Azura Stevens remarked, “We weren’t really rattled. They came back and had some runs, but we found a way to answer.” Stevens had a great game, scoring 21 points and collecting 11 rebounds. The University of Connecticut alum was drafted sixth overall by the Dallas Wings in 2018. She also played for Chicago before coming to the Sparks in 2023. Commenting on Stevens, Roberts states, “She doesn’t get the respect she deserves.” Overall, Roberts believes that Stevens has “had a great season.”

At game time, Crypto.com Arena was electric. The Sparks’ ball movement was amazing to see. Every player had touches and contributed in some capacity. The team operated with better spacing and increased tempo. Kelsey Plum, who finished the game with 23 points, reflected on the adjustments, stating, “I thrive in space. That’s where my bread and butter is.” This approach was part of a new game plan debuted by Roberts and was working very well. Plum also expressed, “I thought it was… really good for us… That was the first time we’ve done it in a live game setting.” The Sparks intend to stick with the new rotation after the victory.

Burrell noted that with Cameron Brink’s expected return, “I feel like we are finally getting our full roster. I think this is building some good momentum. She touched on the addition of new players such as Kelsey Plum who was acquired in an offseason trade, Sarah Ashlee Barker, a 2025 first-round pick, Julie Vanloo who signed on July 3 and the introduction of a rookie head coach. Reflecting on the new roster and front office changes, Burrell states, “This is a very new team, so we’re still going through some bumps.”

This marked Burrell’s fourth game back after suffering a leg injury during a preseason game. Returning from a lengthy absence, Burrell expressed she wanted to “take it one game at a time” while allowing herself a little bit of grace in the process. She elaborated, she wanted to continue being herself and contribute in the ways she knows she can. Stressing the importance of mental health and well-being, Burrell shared “I think that it’s very important to make sure you’re very happy.”