The Los Angeles Sparks faced the Washington Mystics for the first time this season and came away with a 99–80 victory. It marked their eighth win of the year, matching their overall win total from last season. The Sparks delivered their most efficient offensive performance of the season, scoring 99 points, recording 28 assists and making 38 field goals, all marking season highs. They shot an efficient 53.5% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range.

Going into this game, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts spoke about wanting her players to play more freely and without restriction, while still taking care of the ball and limiting turnovers. The Sparks ended the game with 10 turnovers, six fewer than their season average.

The Sparks continued the game plan they used in their previous game, emphasizing a smaller lineup and prioritizing floor spacing. Small ball lineups create more drive and kick opportunities and the Sparks play well with quick guards that can create opportunities for others.

Showcasing chemistry on the court, the Sparks moved the ball with precision and purpose. Players seemed to share a sixth sense, consistently anticipating each other’s moves and able to find each other with ease. Their commitment to making the extra pass was a clear catalyst for the win, keeping the defense off balance and finding better shot selections. With players constantly rotating in and out of the roster, it has been difficult to establish a consistent playing style. As Roberts put it, “I’m still learning the best rotation right now with the 10 that we have.”

The Sparks delivered highlight-reel moments, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Dearica Hamby to end the first half, bringing the crowd to its feet. The shot bounced on the rim four times before finally dropping through the net. Hamby finished the game with 26 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Under the new rotation the whole team appears to be thriving. Julie Allemand had 10 assists with only one turnover. Allemand, who won gold at FIBA EuroBasket with Belgium, has consistently created scoring opportunities for her teammates, tallying 28 assists over her last five games. “She’s been phenomenal, and you know it. She has helped our team tremendously,” Roberts commended Allemand. “She keeps us organized out there. But then she’s also really smart, and she understands who needs to get the shot.”

Roberts also spoke about Rae Burrell who she refers to as the energizer bunny because of her enthusiasm on and off the court. “[It’s] nice … to sub her in and know she’s going to bring the energy level up.”

The Sparks have been able to utilize a guard like Burrell as they use their small lineup more. Burrell hasn’t logged many minutes because she’s returning from a serious injury, but her presence is certainly felt.

Rickea Jackson spoke about the team’s success, stating, “We’ve been letting our defense dictate our offense, and I feel like when we’re doing that. The offensive end is really fun”. Over the past two games Jackson has totaled 41 points, nine rebounds and six assists. “We’re able to create our own shot, we’re athletic, we’re able to get to the rim, so spacing is a really good thing for us when we need it”.

These two back-to-back wins are the longest win streak for the Sparks in the 2025 regular season. The Sparks are hoping to keep this momentum going through the All-Star break. Kelsey Plum talked about wanting to be able to reset emotionally and physically over the break while also continuing to win after All-Star weekend. Plum noted, “I thought tonight was our best … our pace and the way we shared the ball, the way we moved. We got great shots, we got great quality shots, so just gotta continue to do that.”