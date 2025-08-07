I accepted my University of California, Riverside (UCR) offer with hesitation because the only thing I knew about the campus was that it was in the valleys and it had a reputation as a “rave” school. I took a chance, and little did I know that it would end up being one of the best decisions I’ve made.

At the time, I only focused on the “top” UC campuses and didn’t realize that each UC offers something valuable in its own unique way. While they are all part of the same system of higher education, each campus has its own strengths, culture and opportunities. If I could go back, I’d be more open to exploring what each one had to offer instead of focusing on online rankings. I now realize that being more open-minded while exploring colleges back in senior year of high school, I would have recognized how perfect UCR is for me.

I came in as an undeclared major under the College of Natural and Agricultural Sciences (CNAS), even though I always knew I was stronger at reading and writing than anything science-related. For a long time, I was passionate about medicine and had plans to become a physician assistant — I even earned my Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification in high school.

But as much as I tried to convince myself it was the right path, it never really felt like me. I chose CNAS because it felt like the “safe” or expected route, especially in a world where Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) is so often seen as the only way to succeed. It’s sad how many students lose touch with their passion for the humanities just because it feels less practical or secure than STEM — especially when that’s where their real strengths are.

My first quarter was confusing. I got stuck in a block schedule that didn’t allow me to explore other interests and I didn’t know who to talk to about switching my major. I already had an interest in law, but at the time, I couldn’t see how that fit into any of the options in front of me.

Around that time, I saw my friend Henya Dadem doing artwork for The Highlander, UCR’s student-run newspaper. That sparked something in me — I started thinking about writing again and kept it in the back of my mind as something I might want to try later on.

Winter quarter is when things started to feel different. I took POSC 015, a comparative politics class, and it opened up my eyes. I wanted to focus on real-world problems, and public policy was the best way for me to do that. This one class gave me the push I needed to start figuring things out.

I also joined Phi Alpha Delta, the pre-law fraternity on campus that provides networking opportunities with colleagues and legal professionals, mentorship and professional development. It was intimidating at first because I didn’t know anyone and I wasn’t sure I belonged. But it turned out to be one of the most informative things I did on-campus. Being around people with similar goals gave me the confidence I needed because most of my friends were interested in business or pre-med. Joining a law fraternity introduced me to people with similar career goals, which motivated me to get involved.

At college, you meet so many different people in ways that you can’t in highschool. I met a girl during orientation who introduced me to her friends and that ended up becoming my main friend group. But I also met people through my classes, the law fraternity, my dorm and some clubs I got involved with. It just happened gradually over time.

UCR is one of the most diverse schools in the country and you can feel that just walking around campus. Coming from Los Angeles, I thought I already knew what diversity looked like, but UCR showed me more. Looking back, I regret not having more confidence to talk to everyone earlier. I wish I hadn’t overthought every little interaction and just talked to people sooner.

I spent too much time hanging back when I could have been making friends, asking questions or figuring college out a lot faster. If you’re a new freshman, don’t be shy. Say hi. Join a random club, ask someone in your lecture where your class building is or show up to events even if it feels awkward. Everyone is just as unsure as you are, and that’s exactly what makes it easier to connect.

One of the ways I got out of my shell was when I started working as an intramural sports official at the Student Recreation Center (SRC). That was something I pushed myself to take on, despite the fact that I knew my athletic abilities had peaked during high school. To be honest, I couldn’t catch a ball to save my life, but I wanted to try something new and participate on campus in a different way.

By spring, I had finally started putting myself out there. I began writing for The Highlander and although I hadn’t written much in a while, I wanted to give it a chance. It reminded me how much I adore writing and being creative.

College provided me more space and freedom to write for myself and it felt nice to express my thoughts in a way I hadn’t done in a long time. College is a truly unique experience where you have the time to work on yourself and discover who you want to be. Personally, I think that people should take advantage of this opportunity to learn something new, whether by writing, joining clubs or trying out a career that takes them outside of their comfort zone.

Looking back, I wish I had joined these activities sooner. I used to believe that these types of clubs and jobs were out of reach or that I needed to wait for someone to invite me in. In actuality, I was just too terrified to try. These chances were always available; I just didn’t know how to pursue them.

I also wish I knew more basic stuff — things that seem like common sense now but that I had to learn the hard way. For example, where to find campus resources for basic needs or that Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) was available to help when things got overwhelming.

Still, I’m glad I went through all of it. I’m coming out of my first year a little more sure of myself and a lot more aware of the kind of person I want to be. My first year made me realize that getting involved on campus is one of the best ways to discover where you fit in. UCR was not my original plan, but it was the best choice I could make for my future and provided me with the opportunity to grow, change direction and discover what I am truly passionate about.

For that, I am grateful.