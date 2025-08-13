On Monday, Aug. 11, the Golden State Valkyries hosted the Connecticut Sun for their third and final matchup of the season, earning the 74-57 dub. Monday was the Valkyries’ second consecutive win after they beat the Los Angeles Sparks at home — a pivotal game for playoff positioning. The Valkyries are currently seventh in the WNBA standings, and since the top eight teams qualify for the playoffs regardless of conference, they are in position to advance.

It was a big night for veteran Tiffany Hayes, passing Sheryl Swoopes for 31st on the WNBA all-time scoring list. Hayes inched closer to 5,000 points in her career (4,877) and finished with 17 against the Sun on Monday.

“Sheryl Swoopes is an icon,” Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase commented after hearing that Hayes passed her on the all-time scoring list. “When I was little I looked up to Sheryl Swoopes [and] I thought she never missed … [I give] credit to Tiff for her longevity in her career, keeping her body fresh, and coming out of retirement [in 2024] to [then] play in Golden State.”

Hayes is in her 12th season and is averaging 12.1 points per game for the Valkyries this season.

Cecilia Zandalasini finished with 17 points and showed off her smooth shooting skills all night long. She’s a player that commands a lot of respect beyond the arc, creating more spacing for her teammates around her when she’s on the floor.

“I think the way we play opens up good shots for us. If we play with space, we can get good shots and at the end of the day it’s about playing confident,” Zandalasini noted after the game.

Janelle Salaun also had a strong game with 16 points. It’s Salaun’s first year in the W after going undrafted in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She played in Europe in 2024, and signed with the Valkyries in February 2025. Salaun possesses length and defensive versatility, and a deep bag to score inside and outside on offense.

At halftime, Golden State debuted their new mascot — Violet the Raven. Her date of birth is Aug. 11, 2025.

The Valkyries have 13 games left in the regular season and hope to make the playoffs in their inaugural WNBA season. They’ll need to finish the season strong to make those dreams come true.