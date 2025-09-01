San Francisco, Calif. – With a victory over the Washington Mystics, the Golden State Valkyries are well positioned to clinch the eight seed in the WNBA Playoffs. Before the game on Aug. 30, head coach Natalie Nakase’s message was clear: “Every game is a must-win … we haven’t made the playoffs yet.”

With that statement in mind the Valks put on an absolute clinic at Chase Center, dominating the Mystics in a 99-62 victory. While many players filled up the box score for Golden State, it was the defense that was highly praised after the game. The Valkyries looked like piranhas on defense, and there was no breathing room for the Mystics, as Golden State had 19 points off turnovers.

“You see fresh legs, communication at a high level, high hands, active bodies, and it’s really nice to see that [coming off five days of rest].”

Coach Nakase was able to rest her starters during the majority of the second half which is important given they have a game the next day versus Indiana. Most Improved Player (MIP) award frontrunner Veronica Burton played two minutes in the second half, and finished with 15 points.

It was the Carla Leite show at Ballhalla, as she went 5/5 from the field and finished with 19 points. She looked like Luka Doncic when she hit a stepback 3-pointer with a hand in her face which got the crowd lit.

Forward Laeticia Amihere almost dunked in the game, but couldn’t finish. She was the first Canadian woman to ever dunk in a game at the age of 15.

The Valkyries host the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever on Sunday Aug. 31, another crucial game in the WNBA Playoff race.