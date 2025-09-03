On Sunday, Aug. 31, the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Washington Mystics, 81-78, at home. The Sparks kept their fight for a spot in the playoffs alive whereas the Mystics were eliminated from playoff contention after Saturday’s loss.

The Sparks started strong in the first quarter, putting up 12 points before the Mystics scored their first. The Mystics managed to catch up and tied the game at 22-22 with seven minutes left in the second quarter. The Sparks quickly regained the lead, going on a 7-0 run in under a minute, with contributions from Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Azurá Stevens.

The game continued as both teams traded baskets, but the Sparks held onto the lead throughout. With a 24-foot three-pointer from Stefanie Dolson, the Mystics briefly took a one-point lead with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, free throws from Plum and a putback shot from Stevens would put the Sparks back in the lead. A three-point shot from Mystics guard Sonia Citron tied the game. With a series of layups and jump shots in the final moments, Plum and Hamby powered the Sparks to an 81-78 victory.

The Sparks finished the game shooting 40 percent from the field, 27.8 percent from behind the arc, 14 turnovers and 40 rebounds. Dearica Hamby played well scoring a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Hamby also tallied the 100th block of her career, moving into 15th place on the Sparks’ all-time blocks list. Azurá Stevens tied Hamby for rebounds and scored nine points.

Stevens has had a great season, consistently scoring more and showing greater efficiency than in previous years. Her contributions have made her a strong contender for the Most Improved Player award. Reflecting on her season, Stevens remarked, “It feels great. I’ve been working hard, and I’m finally healthy, which feels good … I’m just going to go out there and try to help my team in any way I can.”

The Sparks are currently ninth in the WNBA standings, but only the top eight teams make the playoffs. They sit three wins behind Indiana and four wins behind Seattle. It is crucial for them to win their remaining games if they want to play in the postseason. When asked about the team’s playoff push, Stevens commented, “We know the circumstances, but all we can control is the next possession.”

The Sparks face a tough road trip ahead with a matchup against the Seattle Storm on Sep. 1 followed by back-to-back games against the Atlanta Dream on Sep. 3 and Sep. 5. When asked about finding the strength for the final stretch, head coach Lynne Roberts admitted, “Bodies are tired, and everybody’s banged up, but so are the Mystics, so is Seattle.” She added, “We know what we’re playing for, but we’ve just got to focus on being in the moment.”