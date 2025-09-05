San Francisco, Calif. – “We didn’t call ourselves an expansion team. [The] media did. We called ourselves a new team from the jump,” commented Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase when asked about contending for the playoffs as a WNBA expansion team in its inaugural season.

On Tuesday, Sep. 2, the Valkyries beat the New York Liberty at home, marking their first ever win versus the defending champs this season. It was an extremely physical game on both sides, and the Valkyries played great defense to come out with the 66-58 victory. New York was held to just 32 percent from the field and had their lowest scoring output of the season. New York’s superstar Sabrina Ionescu didn’t play due to a left toe injury.

Nakase remarked that it was one of her favorite defensive performances by the Valks this season. This win demonstrates that Golden State will be dangerous in the playoffs against whoever they match up with.

Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle had a strong performance, posting 16 points and playing solid interior defense. She clamored the team’s ability to communicate and rotate on defense, and made sure that each Liberty player saw multiple bodies when they had the ball. Fagbenle is one of the vocal leaders on the Valkyries squad, and she’ll play an important role for their hopeful postseason success.

Monique Billings made her first appearance since July 29 after recovering from a left ankle injury and received a loud standing ovation when she checked in during the first quarter. She finished with five points in 20 minutes.

Janelle Salaun, Kaila Charles and Kate Martin all scored in double figures for Golden State.

The Valkyries displayed grit and toughness to defeat the defending champs, and their confidence is growing as the playoffs are around the corner.