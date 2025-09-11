San Francisco, Calif. – On May 16, 2025, the BetMGM preseason win total for the Golden State Valkyries was set at 8.5 wins. There were many unanswered questions about how good the Valkyries could be, but nobody could have predicted the team to be this competitive in their inaugural season. On Sep. 4, the Valkyries defeated the Dallas Wings at home, 84-80, for their fifth consecutive victory and longest win-streak of the season.

The Valkyries are currently 23-18, which is almost triple the expected win total from the preseason. In NBA terms, imagine if the Charlotte Hornets or Washington Wizards earned home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs this season.

The Valkyries win also officially gives them a berth in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. They’re the first WNBA expansion team to reach the playoffs in their inaugural season, making them one of the most compelling underdog stories in sports.

“We’re not done yet. Maybe after the season I’ll reflect [on the team’s success], but right now I’m already thinking about Minnesota [whom we play next],” head coach Natalie Nakase commented when asked about her emotions following the Valkyries’ playoff berth.

Throughout the season, Nakase has always remained present-minded with her team, focused only on the next game and what the team needs to clean up.

“It feels great because a lot of people didn’t believe in us and it fires us up … It’s better to start as the underdog and prove it to everyone,” shared Janelle Salaün in the post game presser.

The Valkyries currently sit sixth in the standings and their first round matchup is yet to be determined.

Outside the playoff race, the game was very entertaining at Ballhalla. Dallas held the lead for the majority of the second half, but Golden State began their comeback in the fourth quarter. With 8:31 to play, Salaün hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Valks their first lead of the second half, 63-62. The crowd began to buzz as momentum shifted to the home team quickly. From there, both teams kept trading baskets until the final minute.

With 25 seconds to play, the Valks were up by two with the ball in the hands of their best player: Veronica Burton. Guarded by 2025 first overall pick, Paige Bueckers, Burton ‘hesied’ on Bueckers and made a contested layup with a foul on top.

“ANNNNNDDDD ONNNNEEEE!” yelled KPIX TV play-by-play commentator Kevin Danna as Burton hit the dagger shot over Bueckers who finished with 27 points.

After the game, confetti fell from the roof and the crowd began to roar. The playoffs are what fans in sports live for, and many fans expressed their gratitude for the work the Valks have put in to be where they are right now.

Golden State will likely be an underdog in the first round of the playoffs, but that’s exactly what they want to be.