Aries (March 21 – April 19): Tony Stark

You dive headfirst into everything, sometimes without reading the directions. Channel Stark’s mix of bold ideas and “I’ll figure it out later” energy.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Hermione Granger

You actually do read the directions twice. Like Hermione, you know hard work beats shortcuts, even if your friends roll their eyes at you.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Tyrion Lannister

You talk fast, think faster and occasionally annoy people by being right. Tyrion’s wit is your secret weapon this year.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Shuri

You care a lot but also know how to flex your brainpower. Like Shuri, you can be both the problem-solver and the one who keeps everyone in check.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Elle Woods

People might underestimate you at first, which makes proving them wrong that much sweeter. Just remember: pink is still a power move.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Sherlock Holmes

You notice the tiniest details no one else cares about. Like Sherlock, you’re brilliant, but maybe try not to scare people with how fast you connect the dots.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Daria Morgendorffer

You see through everyone’s nonsense instantly. Keep your standards high and maintain your dry humor.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Wednesday Addams

You don’t sugarcoat, ever. Like Wednesday, your honesty cuts deep—but hey, it gets the job done.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The Doctor

You get bored easily, which makes you the perfect adventurer. Bring the same curiosity and chaotic energy to your classes this year.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Lisa Simpson

You work harder than most and still get stuck explaining things to people who didn’t study. Stay ambitious, but don’t forget to breathe.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Luna Lovegood

You’re the one who says something totally out-there in class — which turns out to be genius. Keep leaning into the weird—it works for you.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Abed Nadir (Community)

You live in your own world of references and daydreams, but it somehow makes total sense. Like Abed, your imagination is your superpower.