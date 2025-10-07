The University of California, Riverside (UCR) is home to the Inland Empire’s only 161-foot Bell Tower. Built in 1966, this tower has become UCR’s most famous landmark and the ultimate student meet-up spot. A popular skateboarding and club tabling location, the Bell Tower is the second tallest building in Riverside and was gifted to the university by Philip Boyd, a former UC regent, and his wife. Visible from the Pomona Freeway and the top floor of West Lothian, this Bell Tower marks the center of the university. Its 48-bell carillon’s music can be heard throughout the entire campus, most notably at 12 p.m. on Mondays. Of its 48 bells, the largest and heaviest one weighs 5091 pounds, with its lightest one being 28 pounds. So freshman, throughout your years at UCR, you may hear someone say “I’ll meet you at the Bell Tower,” and at first you might struggle to find it but don’t worry, after a while it’ll be hard to miss.