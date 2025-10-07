With the chillier months coming up, it is finally time to make a delicious butternut squash soup for yourself, friends and family.

Prep time: 45 minutes

Serving size: 4

Ingredients:

1 3-pound butternut squash

1 yellow onion

4 garlic cloves

2 ½ tablespoons of olive oil

4 cups of chicken or vegetable broth

1 teaspoon of sea salt

½ tablespoon of crème fraîche/cultured cream per serving (optional)

A couple grinds of pepper

¼ teaspoon of nutmeg (optional)

Instructions:

Add the oil, chopped onion, salt and pepper to a large saucepan or soup pot and cook over medium heat for five minutes or until the onions are soft.

While the onions are cooking, peel and chop the butternut squash and make sure to remove all the seeds.

Once the onions are soft, add the butternut squash and let it sit over medium heat for 10 minutes.

Once it seems like the butternut squash has begun to soften (it will still be very solid at this point), add your chopped garlic, nutmeg and the four cups of broth.

Wait for the broth to boil, reduce the heat and cover the pot. Let it simmer for 25 minutes or until you notice that the squash has fully softened.

Remove the pot from the heat and blend the soup using a regular blender or an immersion blender until soup becomes smooth and creamy, without chunks.

Serve while hot and add the cultured cream for more flavor in each bowl.

You can save the soup in the refrigerator to be reheated for up to three days or you can store it in your freezer for a couple of months.