1.When did UCR first open its doors to students?

1986 1973 1907 1954

2.UCR started out as:

A citrus research facility An equestrian center It’s always been a school A large park

3.How many students came to the first day of classes at UCR?

10,252 524 1,074 127

4.UCR is home to how many clubs?

More than 1,000 Around 200 More than 600 Around 900

5.Which fact is false about UCR?

It is the #1 most diverse public university of California It was the first university to open a Black Student Resource Center UCR’s famous donkeys, or burros, belong to the university. It was the first UC to give the option of a Ph.D in Dance Studies

Answer Key: