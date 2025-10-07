1.When did UCR first open its doors to students?
- 1986
- 1973
- 1907
- 1954
2.UCR started out as:
- A citrus research facility
- An equestrian center
- It’s always been a school
- A large park
3.How many students came to the first day of classes at UCR?
- 10,252
- 524
- 1,074
- 127
4.UCR is home to how many clubs?
- More than 1,000
- Around 200
- More than 600
- Around 900
5.Which fact is false about UCR?
- It is the #1 most diverse public university of California
- It was the first university to open a Black Student Resource Center
- UCR’s famous donkeys, or burros, belong to the university.
- It was the first UC to give the option of a Ph.D in Dance Studies
Answer Key:
- D – UCR first opened its doors to students and faculty on February 15, 1954.
- A – UCR started out as a research facility for citrus fruits in 1907. It was called the California Citrus Experiment Station where researchers aimed to create better quality citrus fruits, especially oranges.
- D – There were only 127 students on UCR’s first day of classes and 65 faculty members.
- C – There are more than 600 clubs on campus, which can be found on the Highlander Link website.
- C – The donkeys that can be spotted around campus are actually wild. Their arrival to UCR is a mystery but there are rumors that they were brought to UCR by miners during the Gold Rush or that they may have arrived at UCR because of ranchers during the 1950s.