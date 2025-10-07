The purpose of this column is to support you. First-Gen Life will offer tips, stories, and guidance to help first generation students not just survive, but thrive here at the University of California, Riverside (UCR).

Welcome to the very first edition of the First-Gen Life column of the Fall quarter! To all the brand-new Highlanders, especially those who are the first in their families to attend a four-year university, this one is for you.

Starting college can feel exciting, but also lonely at times, especially when no one at home can quite relate to what you are going through. You might expect your first week to feel picture perfect, but the reality is that the first quarter is about trial and error, learning as you go and finding your own rhythm. And that is perfectly okay.

Here are four ways to ease into campus life and remind yourself that you belong here:

1. Explore UCR

Take a self-tour after class or during breaks. Wander through Orbach and Rivera Libraries, check out study spots and discover the small gems scattered across campus. The more you see, the more UCR will start to feel like home.

2. Connect with your roommate

If you live on campus, take time to build a relationship with your roommate. Have an open conversation about boundaries and how you want to share your space. Taking small steps now will help you create a more comfortable environment for yourself all year long.

3. Commuters, take up space everywhere

Being a commuter does not mean being left out. The Commuter Student Lounge is a great resource with couches and community, but it is not the only place you belong. Explore every corner of campus, join events and make your presence known. You deserve to feel at home across UCR, not just in one space.

4. Reach out to professors and peers

Everyone feels overwhelmed at some point, even if they do not show it. Introduce yourself to classmates, visit professors during office hours, and create a schedule that balances academics with self-care.

Remember, the first quarter is not about perfection. It is about growth. Whether you are living in the residence halls or commuting from home, you belong at every part of this campus. As a first-gen student, you are paving the way not only for yourself, but for those who come after you. So take a deep breath, explore, connect and remind yourself that you are not alone.