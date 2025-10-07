The Student Recreation Center (SRC) is a University of California, Riverside (UCR) staple. Students have access to many free benefits such as classes, an open gym, pools and many tennis and basketball courts.

Getting started at the SRC:

To enter the SRC, you need to download the UCRSRC Rec It app which will allow you to enter the SRC. You will first need to sign a waiver (this will be during your first visit to the SRC). Once you have signed the waiver, you can sign in with your NetID and password and receive a barcode. Sign in every time you want to enter the SRC.

Then you just scan the barcode and the best workout of your life will be at your fingertips. As you enter the main area of the SRC, you will find lockers on the right for which you can purchase a five dollar lock at the front desk. Additionally, the front desk can provide you with many types of equipment you can work out with and use.

The outdoor area:

There are many sections that compose the outdoor SRC area. The most notable one is the swimming pool. Most popular during the hotter months, you can enjoy a nice swim in the recreational pool or a refreshing workout in the lap pool. The lazy river paired with a comfortable pool float can make for a nice and relaxing summer outing. The jacuzzi is also a beloved outdoor recreation spot where students can relax their bodies after a hard workout or have a deep conversation between the bubbles.

But the water activities are not the only available ones at the SRC. The beach volleyball court, filled to the brim with sand will transport you to the beach without skipping a beat. Just picture seagulls calling out and waves crashing and you’re all set.

Speaking of sports, the SRC is home to ten outdoor tennis courts, including a pickleball court, where students can play whenever they would like. If you do not have racquets, they are available to borrow at the front desk. Just give your student ID number and make sure to bring back and wipe down any equipment you check out.

SRC South:

On this side of the SRC, you will find numerous wonderful ways to get your exercise in. From cardio machines to rock climbing to basketball to boxing, there are countless possibilities. The main area on this side of the SRC in the gym area. You have complete access to weights and cardio machines like any regular gym. It is open Monday-Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays. The gym is enhanced with additional features such as the rock climbing wall, a combined basketball and volleyball court, a designated area for boxing, an indoor running track and an open room with mats for various fitness classes.

SRC south offers many benefits that students can take advantage of. It hosts classes of many different types such as salsa, yoga, pilates, zumba, barre fusion and much more. Additionally, the SRC offers free chair massage therapy sessions and personal training classes. The “Ask a Trainer” workshops are free for students, but to learn more about other classes and prices, consult the SRC Fitwell website.

SRC North:

On the other side of the SRC, which can be accessed from the top floor of SRC South, students can find numerous rooms which can be used for dance, martial arts and club practices. Additionally, more basketball courts can be found in SRC north where UCR men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball games take place. These courts can be used for open recreation as well. Students can also play table tennis, take cycling classes and play racquetball in SRC North. Some other additions to SRC North include nap pods where students can take power naps and massage chairs to enjoy a relaxing experience before or after classes.

The SRC, a UCR staple, is a wonderful place for students to disconnect from classes and be with themselves or with friends.