Nothing rings in a new academic year at University of California, Riverside (UCR) quite like the Associated Students Program Board’s (ASPB) fall concert, Block Party. Block Party has been a staple when it comes to welcoming students, old and new, back into campus life, giving them the opportunity to mingle and vibe to the performances of famous musical artists. With such enticements, it would be hard to pass up the opportunity to have what could be one of the greatest nights of one’s life at UCR.

This year’s Block Party tries to continue this tradition, going off of the theme of “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.” Opulent purple text referencing the series could be found throughout the event, most notably being seen on the screens overlooking the stage in which music artists such as Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and DannyLux performed. Merchandise referencing Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure was also given out on the day of the event.

Lines

The line for this year’s Block Party had concert goers waiting by the Bell Tower as early as noon. The line saw many freshmen, as well as some upperclassmen, who were familiar with the artists. For many this was their first school concert, expressing their eagerness to experience the renowned UCR staple. The line curved around greenery along Sproul Hall and at one point even curved around the Student Success Center. Several were caught trying to cut the line and were forced to turn back as well as others who did not comply with the bag policy.

Merchandise

Merchandise was offered for the first 300 people who arrived at the venue as well as those who decided to stop by the Progressive Graphics booth. They quickly ran out of their t-shirts, but were enjoyed by students who were lucky enough to receive one.

Amenities and Activities

Pierce Lawn saw popup stands of Uncle Chuang’s Bakery and Farmhouse Collective giving away free items and small snacks. Lawn games featuring basketball and football were available as well as a lounge for students to sit and watch the concert. Photo opportunities included the standard Block Party hanging letters and a vintage TV photo wall with old TV screens stacked on top of each other.

Additionally, sponsors such as Sour Strips gave away handouts, with students carrying armfuls of bags away from the giveaway table where the candy was distributed. The activities themselves lacked the usual energy that Block Party is known to bring, with previous years seeing roller coasters, slides, 360 degree selfie platforms and even trampoline attractions.

For what little was offered, lines were exorbitantly long and giveaways were minimal, often amounting to stickers and discount cards. In short, those who came to Block Party not entirely to see the artists lineup had very little to interact with and spent a great deal of time waiting in line.

Food Options

While several local chains such as Pucker Up Lemonade, Q’s Tacos, The Big Easy Sandwich, The Sweet Stop, MANEATINGPLANT and Packin’ Bowls were present, it was not nearly enough to accommodate the amount of students at the venue. The line for Q’s Tacos ended up being a continuous two hour wait for anyone in the venue and a similar situation could be observed for the other food trucks at the venue.

For those who got in line towards the end of the event many of the menu items had sold out and were left to buy from a limited selection of meals. The food was of standard quality, but given the pricing which ranged from $14 to $16 and the massive wait times, the food lost its appeal quickly. More vendors could have easily solved this problem and provided a wider variety of food options for students attending.

Concert

A substantial part of what makes people eager to attend Block Party is undoubtedly due in part to the performances of well known musical artists. UCR has had a long history of inviting famous performers, such as Ski Mask the Slump God and Playboi Carti, to showcase their music to students at the event as a way to get them excited about the school year. This year’s Block Party fared no different, with the presence of artists such as DJ Musubi, WiztheMC and DannyLux alongside headliner Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Catering to the rave and house music culture that UC Riverside has come to foster and be recognized for was DJ Musubi. Musubi, working as the event’s host, played an eclectic mix of popular songs tailored to resonate with the various music tastes of UCR students. Despite a slow start when it came to appeasing the crowd, DJ Musubi gradually won their favor by playing remixes from artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Wocka Flocka Flame.

One notable instance of the attendees getting turnt up occurred when DJ Musubi played “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District, in which students were quick to form a dance circle, or “dougie pit.” Audience members were equally ecstatic when DJ Musubi played songs by Souljaboy in which they eagerly swayed along to “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” and “Kiss Me Thru the Phone.” DJ Musubi worked the turntables in between transitions, making sure that students remained energized for the next artist to perform.

Singer-songwriter WiztheMC took the stage shortly after, swaggering in a pink hoodie and sweatpants while serenading the audience with pop tracks such as “Show Me Love,” “Take My Mind” and “IYK.” Alongside many of his recognized songs, Wiz also played older and upcoming tracks alongside a cover of “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus, in which he invited the audience to sing along. In a fashion eerily reminiscent to that of Freddy Mercury during Live Aid, WiztheMC commanded the audience in vocal work, from simple “yeahs” to gradually complex beltings.

Out of all the artists who performed during Block Party, WiztheMC was arguably the most in touch with the concertgoers, consistently asking if everyone was okay while offering water to those dehydrated. WiztheMC intrepidly went into the crowd itself, taking videos with many of the audience members. He ended his set with a reprise of “Show Me Love,” effectively gaining the approval of the crowd.

DannyLux began his performance at 6:30 p.m. rocking a leather jacket and camo shorts, playing regional Mexican pop tracks accompanied by an acoustic ensemble such as “Cielo Eterno” and “Corazón Frío.” Unlike the other artists, DannyLux’s setlist was poignant and introspective, with slow-to-moderate tempoed songs that reflected themes of love and heartbreak. Instead of the chaotic energy usually given to all the other artists, attendees stood where they were, taking in DannyLux’s prose.

A moment that stood out during the performance was when DannyLux began to share his story, reminiscing about how his immigrant parents encouraged him to pursue music. DannyLux also went on to talk about the importance of unity, in which many of the concertgoers began to cheer in resonance. After a series of songs, one of them involving a riveting guitar solo, DannyLux closed out his set with “House of Lux.”

Despite all the heartfelt energy being given out to most of the performers, it was quite clear that most audience members were there to see Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The transition to the final set of the show wasn’t exactly smooth, as Boogie took about 15 minutes to prepare much to the aggravation of the audience stretching from Webber Hall all the way to Spieth. With Boogie’s personal DJ irregularly switching between tracks in order to keep the concertgoers satisfied, the audience speculated whether a technical difficulty must have been occurring, or if Boogie simply didn’t care about punctuality.

After a considerable amount of time, Boogie Wit Da Hoodie finally went up on stage in a red hoodie accompanied by dancers in which he played recognizable tracks such as “Look Back at It” and “Still Think About You.” In between his set, Boogie paid tribute to fellow rapper Pop Smoke before playing “Hello”, a track which features both artists. Most of the energy from the crowd came from the front, in which many of the audience members waved around glowsticks in unison with Boogie.

Graphics accompanying Boogie’s performance ranged from things such as the digital rain effect popularized by “The Matrix” as well as a backdrop of New York City. Although energetic, Boogie’s setlist ended ten minutes before the end of Block Party, closing out with his most famous track “Drowning.”

All in all, there was a clear dissonance between the artists that were performing and the overall energy that was given by the attendees. More obscure artists such as DJ Musubi and WiztheMC became champions of the concertgoers while those more famously known, in particular Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, did not.

Reception

Leaving the venue, there was a certain sense of disappointment felt by many for what could’ve been a decent Block Party. Lacking the usual plethora of amenities seen from previous Block Parties, many students couldn’t help but wonder if no love was shown to the event at all. Either way, something definitely needs to be done to make students more enthusiastic when Spring Splash comes around.

Verdict: Block Party 2025 has been nothing short of lackluster, leaving students with a taste as bitter as the Sour Strips given out upon entering the event.