Question: How do you plan on celebrating Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month?

Camila Gomez, Political Science/Law & Society, Second year (she/her)

“I plan on celebrating by eating both of my cultures’ food, as I’m half Mexican and Nicaraguan. Also, I’m going to listen to more Latin artists!”

Jaedon Andrew Leypon, Materials Science and Engineering, Second year (he/him)

“I plan on spending some time with my family. Even though most of them are in Northern California, I’ll probably spend time with my family here in Southern California.”

Yovany Duarte, Accounting and Auditing, Third year (he/him)

“I plan on spending time with my family, having dinners with Guatemalan dishes and watching soccer games together.”

Question: What part of your Hispanic/Latino heritage are you most proud of?

Mark Alexander Linares Garcia, Pre-Business, Second year (he/him)

“What I am most proud of is our food. We have a great variety, and it continues to expand beyond Guatemala by incorporating flavors from other countries as well.”

Alejandra Grimaldo, Political Science, Second Year (she/her)

“I’m most proud of the sense of community that comes with being Latina. Many Hispanics are open, welcoming and treat everyone like family.”

Andrea Gomez, Sociology, Second Year (she/her)

“I’m proud of my culture, especially how it brings families together. Being family-oriented is a big part of who we are, and I really value how my heritage emphasizes close family connections and support.”

Question: How do you feel your Hispanic heritage has shaped who you are today?

Lukas Makarenko, Psychology, Third year (he/him)

“My Latin family came to the U.S. at a young age, so their identity mixes Central American roots with American culture. For me, that means I see myself as American with Latin roots. Our culture shows up in family conversations and the foods we eat, adding to the mix of what America is.”

Christopher Valdovinos, Business Administration, Third Year (he/him)

“It’s shaped me in ways I never expected. Growing up around my hardworking parents really impacted me. They came to this country as strangers and built everything from the ground up, and I think I’ve carried that with me. It’s made me a much more hardworking person.”

Giselle Zavala, Sociology and Education, Third year (she/her)

“I feel like the way my heritage has shaped me is the way I was raised. My family taught me a lot of different values, and these values and beliefs have impacted who I am … They’re a huge part of my life.”