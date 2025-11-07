There are many TV genres in the world of entertainment, such as drama, reality and romance. As a TV enthusiast, I have watched many shows from different genres. But out of all the reality and romance shows, there is one specific genre that stands out as my absolute favorite and the best genre ever — sitcoms!

Sitcoms are a type of TV genre centered around comedy. The term “sitcom” is actually short for “situational comedy.” This genre is usually set where the same characters are involved in relatable, amusing situations that can span multiple seasons with long-term episodes and plots. Sitcoms remain the best genre because they help make people happier and allow people to see themselves in the characters and storylines.

When I am watching a serious show, I tend to get stressed based on how tense the show is. However, with sitcoms, I often find myself less worried and in a relaxed state of mind. Studies show that comedies on television can actually make people happier and can have benefits for one’s mental health.

For example, psychologists find that humor has both social and physical benefits. Laughter releases “neurotransmitters responsible for your happiness, such as dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, and endorphins.” This demonstrates that sitcoms not only make your day less stressful, but they also have mental health benefits for your brain.

One of the sitcoms that I absolutely love and never fails to make me feel better is “The Good Place” — a show where the main character, Eleanor Shellstrop, dies and is accidentally sent to the afterlife. In the show, she meets fellow characters who are also navigating the afterlife and grappling with their previous human lives.

When I watched “The Good Place,” I found it to be not only psychologically impactful, but also incredibly humorous. Almost every episode had me laughing nonstop. During this time of my life, I was also going through a lot of stress and anxiety. Watching episodes of “The Good Place” would make my days better.

Another sitcom that I found comfort in is “New Girl.” This show centers on Jessica Day, who moves into an apartment with all men and forms an unlikely friendship with them. During the pandemic, a chaotic time for me, watching “New Girl” was a way for me to escape that chaos. It greatly improved my mental health with its humorous jokes and relatable characters. Both “The Good Place” and “New Girl” are comforting shows that always leave you feeling better than when you started the episode.

Studies also show that more violent TV shows can impact one’s mental health and maylead to one being more aggressive. According to Very Well Mind, a platform that reports on mental health resources and studies, psychologists stated that “short-term exposure to violent media increases aggression in children, teenagers and young adults.”

This demonstrates how watching genres that are more violent and angry can make people become more aggressive. From my personal experience, I’ve noticed this behavior after people watch violent TV shows and often glorify violence and become more aggressive themselves. This is not a healthy way to consume television.

Another reason why sitcoms are the best TV genre is because it is the most relatable of all the other genres. There are many science fiction or drama television series I have watched before, and even though they may be great, they are not necessarily relatable. With other genres, I cannot relate my own experiences to the characters.

When watching sitcoms, I have witnessed more relatable things and scenarios. For example, “Community’’ — a show about students from different age groups and backgrounds all attending community college — is a relatable series for any college student. I often find myself relating a lot to this show and the experiences the characters go through.

Today, current events happening in the world can make people feel great anxiety and stress. If you ever feel this way, sitcoms are a great form of media to cheer you up and make you feel better when you’re down. There are hundreds of sitcoms you can watch, where you can also find a sense of comfort and joy in your life.