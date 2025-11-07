If there was ever a purpose to Halloween, to me it meant getting candy. This is the one day a year my consumption was not limited by those in control — my parents. It was just a matter of how long I was willing to walk around the neighborhood. My cousins and I were fearless, going from house to house, street to street, in search of king-sized candy bars.

As a kid, Oct. 31 could not come quicker. Preparation began months in advance as I had to figure out what to dress up as. From Jack Sparrow to the Dark Knight to Anakin Skywalker, I enjoyed a plethora of different costumes. It was always a bargain as to what was deemed too expensive to buy, but I always made it work.

Getting home after a long night of scavenging did not conclude what was “Halloween.” Because then came the bartering. The economy of candy was healthy in my uncle’s house, as a steady stream of Almond Joys and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups was bartered for.

Seeing my schoolmates outside of the classroom or playground, suited up as horror movie characters and superheroes was a sight to behold. Stumbling upon haunted houses that turned out to be those of my teachers was also quite shocking. But as the years have gone by, the excitement I once had for this day has started to fade.

As everyone around me has gotten older, and everybody has stopped trick-or-treating, what used to be so much fun has become dull and mundane. All of a sudden, costumes have to be provocative or lazy. The elaborate creations of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) moms have gone out the window, and in came a T-shirt and jeans and a mask resembling some character from a movie or television show.

The costumes are no longer the purpose of the night, but the entry ticket in. Halloween as an adult just means going to a party. Whereas the night’s meal used to be a smörgåsbord of candy, it has now become a spread of cold pizza and some chips. Every food that is Halloween-themed has to be infused with something a little bit more exciting because ghosts and zombies are not enough to entertain.

October itself remains atmospheric as ever, if not better, thanks to all of the horror movies that come out in theaters or are played at home. As a kid, there are not many horror movies below an “R” or “PG-13” rating that one can enjoy, but that’s probably not an issue if you’re at college.

For all the hype that surrounds this one, scary night, you’re better off spending it indoors with a bucket of popcorn and bat-shaped brownies rather than standing around in a random house with a bunch of strangers and mediocre music.