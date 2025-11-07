In Aug. 2025, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the “Election Rigging Response Act,” setting up a special election in November where Californians will decide whether to allow lawmakers to redraw the state’s House of Representatives’ congressional map.

Known as Proposition 50, the measure would allow the California legislature to take over redistricting from the state’s independent commission beginning in 2026 until the 2030 United States (U.S.) Census. If passed, Prop 50 would give Democrats five additional seats in Congress, effectively countering Texas’ recent gerrymandering efforts, which awarded the GOP five new seats.

The redistricting battle began when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott introduced mid-decade redistricting legislation to maintain the GOP’s narrow majority in the House ahead of the 2026 midterm election. In protest, Texas Democrats left the state for weeks to prevent the vote, but the legislation ultimately passed, prompting other states, such as California, to take action.

Gov. Newsom has defended Prop 50, arguing that California’s approach differs from Texas’ because it asks for voters’ permission rather than bypassing the state electorate. However, the measure carries significant political stakes for many Californians, particularly Riverside County residents and young people, who stand to gain or lose — depending on the outcome.

For example, two out of the five seats that would be redistricted to favor Democrats are in Riverside County. Rep. Ken Calvert (CA-41), who represents a large portion of Riverside County, would likely lose his seat under the new map, which is expected to lean towards Democrats by 20 percentage points. Additionally, Rep. Darrell Issa (CA-48), representing portions of Riverside and San Diego Counties, would face a district with four percentage points more for Democrats than Republicans.

Riverside County will also play a major role in voter participation. The Department of Justice announced on Oct. 24, 2025, that it would deploy election monitors to five California counties, including Riverside, Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange and Kern Counties, at the request of the California Republican Party.

The DOJ said the initiative is aimed at “promoting transparency and an open flow of communication between poll observers and election monitors to ensure that elections proceed with a high degree of security.” In response, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that California will deploy their own observers to the same polling locations in the five counties where the DOJ is also sending election monitors.

While it is common for both political parties to deploy poll watchers, the focus on specific counties, such as Riverside, appears to be targeted. This may be because Riverside County’s political landscape is a “purple region,” and its population is more than 50% Latinos — raising concerns that targeting could create pressure or intimidation for these voters.

As a region often overlooked politically by Los Angeles and San Diego Counties, Riverside County’s voice will matter more than ever in this special election. Residents — especially young people at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) — must turn out to vote.

Redistricting decisions will affect your federal representation in Congress. With growing political polarization and razor-thin majorities in both the House and Senate, this special election will have real consequences in your daily life — particularly in Riverside County, where congressional representation may change if Prop 50 passes.

From the grocery prices and healthcare coverage to immigration policy, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the quality of education, this vote will touch every aspect of your life. If you don’t vote, your voice won’t be heard. This is your opportunity to make a difference and shape your future.

Young people also have a great deal at stake in this election. The next few years will determine students’ access to financial aid, research and internship opportunities, basic needs programs, job prospects after graduation and much more. Your participation is essential to taking control of your future and building the life you want.

The saying “every vote counts” often sounds like a cliché used by politicians, but in today’s climate of growing tension and division across the country, it carries a deeper and more urgent meaning.

To find your local polling location, visit Riverside County’s Polling Place Locator or the California Secretary of State website. All vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than Nov. 12, 2025.

The Highlander editorials reflect the majority view of the Highlander Editorial Board. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Associated Students of UCR or the University of California system.