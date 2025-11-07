If you’re a Democrat in California, your vote may soon have less weight than a Republican vote in Texas this upcoming congressional election. That’s because of gerrymandering or congressional redistricting along party lines to maximize one party’s representation in the House of Representatives.

On Aug. 19, 2025, the Texas House approved a new district map, redrawing congressional districts along party lines to win the Republican Party five extra seats in the 2026 midterm election. Traditionally, congressional districts are only redrawn during census years at the end of the decade; however, the mid-cycle revision came at the urging of President Trump with the sole goal of giving his party an advantage in the upcoming election.

So yes, your vote might be less impactful than the average Texan Republican, but there’s something you can do about it: vote yes on Proposition 50.

Currently, California’s congressional districts are created by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission, an independent body that establishes district lines in a fair and non-partisan manner. Prop 50 aims to temporarily replace those districts with a map drawn by the California legislature to give California five more democratic congressional seats and cancel out Texas’s redistricting.

Last Wednesday, former President Barack Obama stated in a live video posted to social media, “Democracy is worth fighting for,” speaking to Californian voters about Prop 50.

“There’s a broader principle at stake that has to do with whether or not our democracy can be manipulated by those who are already in power to entrench themselves further,” he said. “Or whether we’re going to have a system that allows the people to decide who’s going to represent them.”

He is right — party redistricting puts our democracy in jeopardy. That’s exactly why Californians should vote yes on Prop 50 in order to stand up to gerrymandering by undoing Texas’s undemocratic redistricting campaign.

Redistricting along party lines is, in most cases, misrepresentative of American voters and has been argued to violate rights laid out in the Constitution, including freedom of speech by the First Amendment and the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Texas, however, hasn’t given us much of a choice. If we vote no on Prop 50, we’ll be telling Republican lawmakers they can get away with consolidating their power at the expense of the American people. But by voting yes, we can undo the effects of Texas’ redistricting and demonstrate that we won’t stand for this sort of electoral manipulation.

Partisan redistricting is hardly a new strategy. In 2010, political strategist Karl Rove created a national redistricting plan, which Republicans called the Redistricting Majority Project or REDMAP. It outlined how swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan, if held by Republicans in the upcoming congressional election, could redraw their maps to win Republicans a drastically higher number of congressional seats and ensure a House majority.

REDMAP targeted 11 states that were just on the verge of being shifted to Republican control in the upcoming election in a census year. It was adopted on a broad scale by Republican politicians and lobbyists, receiving a substantial proportion of corporate funding.

The plan was a rousing success. Republicans funnelled millions into winning elections in those key states, and as a result of their redistricting plan, they held a majority in the House of Representatives for the following decade.

REDMAP was a gross misuse of congressional power, misrepresenting the votes of countless people to strengthen the power of one particular group — those already holding it. It doesn’t have to happen again. The people of California can rally together to undo the congressional shift Texas is attempting to undertake and show that voters across the country aren’t willing to let it happen elsewhere.

Prop 50 is a necessary measure to undo Texas’ redistricting efforts. Redistricting is undemocratic and misrepresents constituents when it’s done to the benefit of one party over the other. Prop 50 proposes redistricting not to create a party imbalance, but to restore it. In a way, it doesn’t propose redistricting to grant any more House seats than the Democratic Party held previously, only regaining the five that Texas took by their redistricting.

Prop 50 is a way for Californians to take power back into their own hands, undoing the effects of gerrymandering and showing the United States of America that California won’t sit idly by while a political party entrenches its power at our expense. If you want to live in a country where your vote matters, where you’re represented fairly and democratically, I implore you to vote yes on Prop 50.