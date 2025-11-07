The 1980s were a decade filled with amazing movies, vibrant trends and great culture. I am a true ‘80s enthusiast and if I could go back in time, I would choose this era to live in. However, while the fashion and movies are top-tier, the most impactful part of this decade was undoubtedly the music. From solo artists to bands, I dive into ‘80s music almost every day! The ‘80s were the best for music because the artists left the most influential mark on music.

For example, an ‘80s artist that everyone knows and loves — unless you have been livingunder a rock — is Michael Jackson, otherwise known as the “King of Pop.” Although he began his career before the decade, he was still able to transform the music industry through the ‘80s with his visual art and stage outfits. From famous dance moves like the moonwalk and his sparkly gloves and red jackets, Jackson knew how to combine his pop music with engaging visual art — something that hadn’t been achieved before to that level.

But beyond the flashy outfits and catchy music, Jackson’s music had an important and deeper message about politics, current events or challenges we experience in our everyday lives. For example, the song “They Don’t Really Care About Us” focuses on prejudice and injustice throughout the world, serving as a political and social protest anthem.

The song is a voice for everyone, particularly marginalized groups, who all have shared similar experiences of injustice, hatred and discrimination. In today’s current political climate, the message of this song resonates even more. Jackson’s music shows how ‘80s artists knew the importance of spreading awareness about issues they cared about through music.

Another group of artists that left a huge mark in the ‘80s is the band Tears for Fears. The song, “Everyone Wants to Rule the World,” is one of their most popular hits that many people still know and love today. The song continues to stand tall “as a thoughtful reminder of how ambition and the desire for control play out in our lives,” or in other words, how humans have the desire to control and have power over others.

However, the lyrics invoke an anthem against this greed and the desire for power. Rather, the song argues that we need to be united and work together. Many of the themes from ‘80s music continue to be relevant and discussed even decades later.

However, the rise of MTV remains the most long-lasting change from the ‘80s. The cable channel, which launched in the early ‘80s, had a major impact on the music industry and left a lasting influence on both music and artists.

Another reason why the ‘80s have the best music is because of its pop culture influence. One major example is its influence on fashion trends, which included bright colors, big expressive hair, leg warmers, chunky jewelry and bold makeup. These bold fashion trends were a direct reflection of the vibrant and eclectic pop music scene that challenged previous decades. Popular culture fashion trends still show in today’s fashion and styles, such as oversized blazers with shoulder pads, ripped jeans and bold accessories like chunky jewelry and colored sunglasses. People expressed happiness through their fashion.

For the first time, artists had a new way to show their work. MTV allowed artists to be creative with the visual storytelling of their music by working on music videos, which would make the music itself stand out even more. Music videos enhance songs by adding context and a deeper understanding of the song. While music videos are now posted to YouTube, MTV culture during this time began this essential part of releasing new music and establishing new artists.

The ‘80s are the best decade for music because its nostalgic touch still impacts the world today. The era helped influence and unite people through music. Nowadays, it feels like a lot of the music we listen to can divide us and it’s hard to be united about or through different artists. When you listen to ‘80s music, it transports you to a time when many people enjoyed timeless classic music that still touches our souls today.