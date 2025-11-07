California College Republicans at UCR

Supporters of Proposition 50 argue that the proposition is necessary to counter partisan redistricting efforts in other states, such as Texas, and protect California’s representation in Congress. However, opponents say it undermines California’s voter-approved independent redistricting system. What impact do you think Proposition 50 would have on Republican representation in Congress — both in Riverside County and across California?

“Proposition 50 would have a detrimental impact on the political environment of both our nation and the Inland Empire. As the Inland Empire’s black and brown population continues to gradually shift right, establishment Democrats in Sacramento fear losing grasp over the IE, hoping that Prop 50 will keep Democratic congressmen in power. Proposition 50 eliminates competition in congressional elections across the Inland Empire, weakening constituent engagement and reelection efforts for candidates across the region. This, in turn, reduces voter and constituent participation, weakening the ability of the Inland Empire’s multiracial population from being represented in Congress.”

Proposition 50 would temporarily transfer redistricting power from the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission to the Legislature through 2030. How do the California College of Republicans at UCR feel about shifting this power to elected legislators for several election cycles? How confident are you that the system will revert to the independent commission as promised?

“The California College Republicans at UCR don’t believe California will revert to an independent commission; Democrats will most likely hold on to these congressional districts beyond 2030. If other states continue gerrymandering efforts, Democrats will mobilize under the guise that they are fighting Republican congressional expansion past 2030, when in reality they’re more interested in preserving the seats of establishment Democrats to continue their consolidation of power across the state and nation.”

Regardless of which side someone supports in this election, voter participation is important. Why should young people — especially college students at UCR — care about this election and make the effort to vote?

“College students at UCR should be as concerned about this election as any. California voters and students shouldn’t allow Sacramento politicians to remove their focus from their needy population on expensive political stunts. The Sacramento government is willing to hold back on its promises, spending $300 million in taxpayer dollars to weaken voter and constituent participation through Prop 50, when our needy student population faces $272 million in funding cuts across the UC system.”

California College Democrats at UCR

Supporters of Proposition 50 argue that it’s necessary to counter partisan redistricting efforts in other states, such as Texas, and protect California’s representation in Congress. However, opponents say it undermines California’s voter-approved independent redistricting system. How do you think Proposition 50 would impact fair representation — both in Riverside County and across California?

“Since Proposition 50 is a temporary measure, it would not have a major impact on fair representation in California. What is most important here is that California voters actually get to decide whether or not this measure moves forward, unlike in states like Texas, where voters did not get that choice. The power is with the people, not politicians, which is what sets California apart. The measure is meant to be short-term, to ensure fair elections in the future, not to permanently change how redistricting works. For Riverside County communities, it means that their voices still matter in shaping how fair representation will look moving forward.”

Proposition 50 would temporarily transfer redistricting power from the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission to the Legislature through 2030. How do the College Democrats at UCR feel about shifting this power to elected legislators for several election cycles? How confident are you that the system will revert to the independent commission as promised?

“Since this is only a temporary change, there is little concern about the shift in power. The UCR College Democrats trust that the system will return to the independent commission as planned, especially since California has a long-standing record of keeping redistricting fair and transparent. The state has a precedent of respecting voter-approved systems, and there is confidence that this won’t be an exception. The focus is really on maintaining fair elections in the meantime, while ensuring that any adjustments made now do not harm representation in the long run.”

Regardless of which side someone supports in this election, voter participation is important. Why should young people — especially college students at UCR — care about this election and make the effort to vote?

“The state of our democracy is at stake. Every election shapes what our future looks like, especially for young people. When you have the power to make a change, you should always use it. Not voting leads to a government that doesn’t really reflect what Californians want or need. For UCR students, this is our chance to make our voices heard and ensure that our generation is represented in the decisions being made today.”