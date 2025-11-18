The University of California, Riverside (UCR)’s second library, Orbach Library is located in front of the School of Medicine. It was built in 1998 and dedicated to Raymond L. Orbach, one of UCR’s former chancellors. Orbach was chancellor for 10 years before moving to Washington D.C to be the Director of the Office of Science at the United States Department of Energy.

This library, also known as the science library, contains enormous collections of books on the subjects of biology, medicine, agriculture and more. Open 24/7 during finals week and from 7:30 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekdays, this library is a great place to study. It is not too far from the dorms, provides quiet study spaces for students and has many comfortable seating choices. Just like in the Rivera Library, students have access to both black and white and color printers at any time. It is home to many labs including the Creat’R Lab and the STAR Lab on the first floor.

Next time you are struggling to find a nice place to study, Orbach Library is a great option to explore.