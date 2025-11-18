Prep Time: 90 minutes

Servings: 4 – 6

Ingredients:

6 chicken drumsticks

4 cups of water

1 white onion

1 whole garlic bulb

1 teaspoon of chicken bouillon

1 celery stalk (diced)

2 mini sweet red, orange and yellow peppers (diced)

1 carrot (diced)

1 pinch of oregano

1 bay leaf

Half a cup of finely chopped cilantro

¼ cup of fresh cheese (queso fresco)

A pinch of salt

5 corn tortillas

½ cup cooking oil

Instructions:

Chicken Stock:

Boil the water in a large pot on high heat with the chicken drumsticks for about an hour.

Then add the salt, oregano, bay leaf, the chicken bouillon and garlic. After about an hour, turn off the heat and put the chicken in a big bowl to cool..

Soup:

Chop your onion, celery and carrot and set aside. Shred the chicken with tongs or forks and put it back into the chicken stock. Then add the chopped vegetables. Turn up the heat again and add in more water if needed.

Tortilla Chips:

To make the tortilla strips, heat the oil in a pan on low heat. Cut your tortillas vertically about half an inch wide into strips, then cut those pieces in half horizontally. Put the strips on the pan, moving them around so that they don’t burn. They should be ready when they are golden in color and crispy. Put them on a paper towel to remove the excess oil.

When the soup is done boiling, serve it in a bowl, topped with tortilla strips, cilantro and a crumble of fresh cheese.

Serve immediately.