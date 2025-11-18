This is all for fun guys don’t take it seriously!

What makes you annoying?

a. You make golf look interesting. Go read a book my friend you are BORING.

b. Being inconsistent. One minute, you’re bouncing off the walls and the next, you’re just there.

c. You’re a social butterfly that can go 23 hours in the day and you still beat yourself up over not being able to get that last one.

d. You can’t take a joke.

2. During a family gathering such as Thanksgiving, how do you act?

a. You are in everyone’s way, standing uselessly and awkwardly in the kitchen.

b. You sit quietly until someone talks to you and once they do, you fish for compliments.

c. You help everyone out with cooking, decorating and setting the table, pausing ever so often to pet the cat.

d. You are annoyed that you have to socialize and the night usually ends with doomscrolling on the couch.

3. How do you like to spend your Saturday evening?

a. You order from the same place you usually do and watch your favorite movie on repeat.

b. You plan to go to two parties, one dinner and one game night but you usually end up cancelling and spending the night alone at home.

c. You like to curl up on the couch with a couple friends to talk, watch movies and eat snacks.

d. You just stay in bed wondering who to hang out with but also hating everyone.

4. What is your role in your friend group?

a. You organize activities but somehow end up just tagging along, forgotten as usual.

b. You’re the unpredictable one. Your friends either want to be around you or they need a break from you.

c. You are the therapist and mom of the group. You are everyone’s shoulder to cry on and they know you’ll always be there for them.

d. You are the sarcastic friend that uses humor as a defense mechanism.

If you got “A” more often, you are turkey. You are an average person, not unique or original, but somehow always there. Like turkey you tend to be bland and dry, lacking in personality and exciting energy. You can be a disappointment at family gatherings and let’s be honest, though you are loved by some, many might find you below par. Don’t be discouraged though because, despite all of this, you are still the glue that holds your friend group or family together.

If you got “B” more often, you are pumpkin pie. Many people are confused by you. They don’t know whether to love or hate you. Like pumpkin pie, you can be overly sweet but a little bit boring as well. When you aren’t too boring, you can be too overpowering, which might cause people to step away like they would with an unfinished slice of pumpkin pie. The artificial nutmeg and cinnamon flavor from store-bought pies might be mirrored in your insincere and unreliable tendencies. Fear not, you are still a sweet person … at times.

If you got “C” more often, you are mashed potatoes. You are a warm person, loved by almost everyone. Your personality has many different levels and people are automatically drawn to you. You have enough love in your heart to share with everyone. You are a nice and comforting presence for the people around you and your reassuring words always help calm people down. Don’t change one bit. You’re definitely a fan favorite.

If you got “D” more often, you are cranberry sauce. Like sweet sauce on turkey meat, you are usually not in your place. You tend to be bitter about life but sometimes your sweetness resurfaces. Watered down cranberry sauce resembles your weaker emotional state. You struggle to find everyone’s approval no matter how much you might want it. You show a tough exterior but you do have a soft spot for your friends.