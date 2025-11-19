Thanksgiving Crossword Clues:
ACROSS
- Swiss peaks
- October birthstones
- H.S. exam
- Center
- Summary
- Date tech blocker in “Haikyuu”
- Hammer or sickle
- Sports venue
- Reasonable
- Seasonal drink from pressed fruits
- Take from the top
- Building wing
- Dissertations
- Horse house
- Largest of the Mariana Islands
- Monk’s home
- Technically edible labyrinths
- Catches
- Trudges (through)
- Sheltered bay
- Thanksgiving feeling
- Actress Zellweger
- Taxis
- Stun guns
- The “S” in GPS
- Junior
- “Cheerio!”
- Holiday dessert with orange filling
- Cries of discovery
- Nimble
- ____ Grey tea
- Part
- Spotless
- Asia’s ____ Sea
- Low digits
- Shades
- Hamilton bills
DOWN
- ____ Diurna
- Roller coaster feature
- Play thing
- Peddle
- Prophet
- Danger
- Passed with flying colors
- Highway division
- Michigan State players
- So last year
- Drenches
- “Tomorrow” musical
- Abounds / Overflows
- Slippery
- “Let me think …”
- Squealed
- Ski lift
- “Dancing Queen” group
- Second to none
- Merchandise
- Impulse
- Driver or putter
- Whizzes
- Region
- At any time
- Spots
- Cause of colonial unrest
- Rink surface
- Hindu queen
- Arcade coins
- Begin
- Google rival
- Like old bread
- Shocks, in a way
- Water balloon sound
- Jamaican wrinkly fruit
- Appearance
- Tidy
- Trim
- Persia, today
- Building additions
Solution: