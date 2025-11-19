Thanksgiving Crossword Clues:

ACROSS 

  1. Swiss peaks 
  2. October birthstones 
  3. H.S. exam 
  4. Center 
  5. Summary 
  6. Date tech blocker in “Haikyuu”
  7. Hammer or sickle 
  8. Sports venue 
  9. Reasonable 
  10. Seasonal drink from pressed fruits 
  11. Take from the top 
  12. Building wing 
  13. Dissertations 
  14. Horse house 
  15. Largest of the Mariana Islands 
  16. Monk’s home 
  17. Technically edible labyrinths 
  18. Catches 
  19. Trudges (through) 
  20. Sheltered bay 
  21. Thanksgiving feeling 
  22. Actress Zellweger 
  23. Taxis 
  24. Stun guns 
  25. The “S” in GPS 
  26. Junior 
  27. “Cheerio!” 
  28. Holiday dessert with orange filling 
  29. Cries of discovery
  30. Nimble 
  31. ____ Grey tea 
  32. Part 
  33. Spotless 
  34. Asia’s ____ Sea 
  35. Low digits 
  36. Shades 
  37. Hamilton bills

 

DOWN

  1. ____ Diurna
  2. Roller coaster feature 
  3. Play thing 
  4. Peddle 
  5. Prophet 
  6. Danger 
  7. Passed with flying colors 
  8. Highway division 
  9. Michigan State players 
  10. So last year 
  11. Drenches 
  12. “Tomorrow” musical 
  13. Abounds / Overflows
  14. Slippery 
  15. “Let me think …” 
  16. Squealed 
  17. Ski lift 
  18. “Dancing Queen” group 
  19. Second to none 
  20. Merchandise 
  21. Impulse 
  22. Driver or putter 
  23. Whizzes 
  24. Region 
  25. At any time 
  26. Spots 
  27. Cause of colonial unrest 
  28. Rink surface 
  29. Hindu queen 
  30. Arcade coins 
  31. Begin 
  32. Google rival 
  33. Like old bread 
  34. Shocks, in a way
  35. Water balloon sound 
  36. Jamaican wrinkly fruit 
  37. Appearance 
  38. Tidy
  39. Trim 
  40. Persia, today 
  41. Building additions

 

Solution: 

Author

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR