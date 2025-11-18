Ah, Thanksgiving, that time of the year when airports turn into chaos zones, everyone’s arguing about stuffing and dressing and your feed explodes with “so thankful” captions nobody asked for.

As November rolls around, the campus starts to buzz about Thanksgiving — travel plans, turkey dinners and family reunions. But not everyone celebrates Thanksgiving, and that’s perfectly fine. Maybe it’s not a part of your culture, maybe you’re far from home or maybe you’re not feeling the whole turkey vibe. Whatever your reason, you’re not alone and you deserve a good break too. So, if you find yourself staying on campus or skipping the holiday altogether, here are a few ways to make the long weekend your own.

Make your own kind of holiday

Who says you need turkey and stuffing to celebrate gratitude? Host a friendsgiving, with a unique twist. Make it chaotic, fun and completely unhinged — think ramen instead of roast or cook the food you actually like. Play your favorite music and have dessert before dinner. Host a movie marathon with your closest friends and toast to surviving week eight. Or completely skip the “giving” part and host a “do nothing and vibe day.” Cozy hoodies, comfort food and zero guilt.

Explore Riverside

With the campus quiet and everyone at home, you’ve basically got your own private town. Hike up Mount Rubidoux, wander around the botanical gardens like the main character that you are or head downtown to see the Mission Inn Festival of Lights — it’s a holiday classic and the closest thing to walking through a movie. Plus, parking? Actually available.

Rejuvenate

Let’s be honest, midterms have probably drained every ounce of your soul. Use the break to sleep in, journal, read some non-academic literature or binge-watch that show you’ve been putting off. Take a nap, wake up and take another nap just because you can. If the only thing you achieve this weekend is making it to the end of your “continue watching” list, take the win. There is no such thing as being lazy during Thanksgiving break — it’s called recovery time.

Connect

Thanksgiving is often framed around togetherness, but connecting doesn’t have to mean awkward family dinners. Text that friend you have been ghosting or hop on a call with someone who makes you laugh. If you’re itching for some of that Thanksgiving spirit, volunteer at a food drive or shelter. It’s a great way to meet new people, help out, feel warm and fuzzy inside and maybe earn some good karma to help you out during finals. Even if your version of giving back is sharing some snacks with your roommates, that totally counts too.

Redefine gratitude in your own way

You do not need a turkey to feel thankful. Make a gratitude playlist. Write a list of small wins — like surviving a chemistry lab, eating a proper meal or just appreciating the fact that you made it this far into the quarter. Just take a quiet moment to appreciate your messy, but miraculous student life. Gratitude doesn’t need to look picture perfect, sometimes it’s just you, a burrito blanket and your boba in hand.

So, if you’re not craving turkeys or catching flights this Thanksgiving, don’t sweat it. You’re not missing out, you’re just simply rewriting rules. Whether you spend the weekend sleeping, exploring vibing with friends or just enjoying your own company, make it meaningful on your terms.

Because at the end of the day, the best kind of holiday is the one that actually feels like yours.