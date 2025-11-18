This past Friday, the University of California, Riverside (UCR) women’s basketball team hosted Saint Mary’s College of California (SMC) in their home opener. Last season, the Highlanders traveled to play the Gaels on their home court, where UCR won 49-41.

The Highlanders entered Friday’s game, 0-2, losing to California Baptist University and the University of Arizona. On the other hand, SMC came into the game undefeated, carrying a three-game win streak with victories over the University of Wyoming, California State University, Chico and San Francisco State University.

UCR opened the game with a Taylor Swanson layup just five seconds after the Highlanders won the tip. Swanson, the freshman guard out of Thousand Oaks, has started in all three games of her college career.

Although UCR found open shooters and easy buckets early, SMC consistently answered the call. The teams traded baskets throughout the quarter and finished the first quarter tied 11-11.

Starting the second quarter, guard Shelly Duchemin broke the tie for UCR with a three-pointer assisted by guard Aaliyah Stanton. SMC guard Addi Wedin responded with a three-pointer of her own to tie the game again. The back-and-forth pace carried into the second quarter as both teams continued trading baskets. The Highlanders displayed beautiful ball movement, allowing for everyone to eat. At halftime, the Gaels held a 28-24 lead.

The Gaels emerged from halftime with renewed energy, while UCR couldn’t quite recapture the momentum it had in the first half. SMC took a lot more shots than UCR while the Gaels only shot 42.9 percent and were able to take a 12-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. SMC’s defensive pressure made a noticeable impact, forcing multiple turnovers and stifling UCR’s rhythm in the third quarter.

In the second half, SMC made the difference by converting turnovers into transition points. The Highlanders generated multiple open shots but struggled to score, leaving points on the board during crucial stretches. Both teams were cold from behind the arch and found more success in the paint.

Stanton opened the fourth quarter with four quick points. The Cal State Fullerton transfer continued to be a reliable scoring option throughout the night, finishing with a game-high 13 points. The Highlanders defense forced turnovers which kept them in the game, but the offense couldn’t capitalize on the extra possessions. UCR only shooting 36.4 percent from the field in the fourth quarter was the nail in the coffin.

The Highlanders couldn’t recover the lead the Gaels had made in the third quarter. With less than a minute left, forward Maya Chocano drained a three to trim the deficit to single digits, but UCR would get no closer. The Gaels finished the game with a free throw and a 51-41 win.

This week, UCR will travel to Idaho on Friday, Nov. 21 to face the University of Idaho and Boise State University.